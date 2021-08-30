NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Global Advisors is pleased to announce that Adam Gould, formerly Research & Quantitative Strategist at S&P Dow Jones Indices, will be joining Fundstrat as Managing Director, Head of Quantitative Research. Adam has extensive experience across Wall Street in developing quantitative equity models and other portfolio themes.

Fundstrat Appoints Adam Gould as Head of Quantitative Research

Head of Research and Co-Founder Tom Lee said, "We are delighted by the addition of Adam Gould to our research capabilities. Mr. Gould has multi-decade experience with using machine learning, AI-training, and other quantitative-analytics to provide important insights to the drivers of stock and sector performance." Mr. Lee added, "These are critical tools that our clients would find immense value in using."

Managing Partner and Co-Founder John Bai said, "As we look to grow our product offering, Adam will bring another major vertical to our research." He added that the firm has been pursuing Adam for years, "We have been trying to get Adam for three years now, and I am ecstatic he will finally join us to provide absolute top-notch quant and portfolio optimization products to our clients."

Mr. Gould expressed optimism at joining Fundstrat, saying, "I'm thrilled to be joining Fundstrat. Their differentiated content and wide array of offerings uniquely positions the firm as a preeminent research provider." He continued, "I've spent most of my career analyzing markets using quantitative techniques, and I am excited to work with Tom Lee and the rest of the team to produce cutting-edge research."

About Fundstrat

Fundstrat is an independent research boutique, serving a broad array of clients, including institutional investors, wealth advisors, pension funds, and high net worth individuals. The firm also has a retail facing service for smaller investors called FSInsight. When Fundstrat was formed in 2014, the firm committed to providing the best fundamental, technical, and quantitative research. The company is well-known for having research custom-tailored to clients' unique needs and interests.

Fundstrat research is particularly data-intensive and seeks to exploit anomalies and identify sectors and stocks with a high likelihood of outperforming the market. The firm's products are aligned with this focus, and they help portfolio managers and analysts to make better-informed decisions.

Fundstrat focuses on delivering analysis, not opinions. The company is an independent research firm focused on providing fresh and innovative intelligence to bolster the client's investment process.

About Adam Gould

Adam Gould is now Managing Director and Head of Quantitative Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors. He has over 20 years of experience on Wall Street, focusing primarily on quantitative strategies and research.

Before joining Fundstrat, Adam was Senior Director, Research & Quantitative Strategist at S&P Dow Jones Indices. Adam spent five years at Nomura/Instinet on the Quantitative Investment Strategy team, focusing on portfolio strategy and quantitative research. He worked in similar roles at Morgan Stanley and Empirical Research Partners, where he designed and developed quantitative equity models other portfolio strategy themes.

Adam holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is also a CFA charter holder.

