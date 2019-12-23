Fundstrat appoints Brian Rauscher Head of Global Portfolio Strategy and Asset Allocation, Managing Director

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Global Advisors (FSGA) is pleased to announce the addition of Brian Rauscher, who joins the company as Head of Global Portfolio Strategy and Asset Allocation and a Managing Director, working with Thomas Lee (Head of Strategy and Research) and John Bai (Head of Sales), and the entire team.

Brian will be directly supported in his efforts by Jonathan Lesser, who joins Fundstrat as Senior Analyst and Vice-President. Brian and Jonathan bring Fundstrat an additional level of deep experience and knowledge of equities, bonds and global financial markets.

"Brian and his team significantly enhance the breadth of services and analytics we provide to our clients. Our stock of portfolio strategy, market analytics and technical and quantitative analysis is truly differentiated with the addition of Brian," said Tom Lee, co-founder and Head of Research at Fundstrat.

"I am excited to have someone of Brian's caliber helping us to broaden and deepen our product offering to clients," added John Bai, Fundstrat co-founder and Head of Sales. "Using high-end analytics, he will build out our platform and give clients a comprehensive and compelling macro-to-micro approach."

Mr. Rauscher is heading up Fundstrat's efforts to add another action-oriented quantitative investment product that combines traditional macro indicators; fundamental factors; price momentum, and experiential analysis, using a disciplined method that's also easy to follow.

His team's efforts will provide Fundstrat clients with investment techniques that he has successfully pioneered as a sell-side equity strategist and an investor at a hedge fund. The research has had a wide following across a diverse range of investors in the US and Europe with varied investment mandates.

Mr. Rauscher's research employs a differentiated, systematic framework for assessing sectors, industries, and sub-industries, with the goal of identifying attractive and alpha-generating reward/risk opportunities in both up and down markets.

The Fundstrat equity strategy team is now led by the following group heads:

Thomas Lee , CFA, Head of Strategy and Research

, CFA, Head of Strategy and Research Brian Rauscher , Head of Global Portfolio Strategy and Asset Allocation

, Head of Global Portfolio Strategy and Asset Allocation Robert Sluymer , Head of Technical Strategy

, Head of Technical Strategy Ken Xuan , Head of Quantitative Strategy and Data Science

, Head of Quantitative Strategy and Data Science Tom Block , Head of Policy Strategy

About Fundstrat



Fundstrat is an independent research boutique, serving a broad array of clients, including institutional investors, wealth advisors, pension funds and high net worth individuals. When we formed in 2014, we made it our commitment to provide the best fundamental, technical and quantitative research with top priority on our clients' needs and interests.

Our approach is data intensive and seeks to the exploit anomalies to identify sectors and stocks we feel should outperform the market. Our tools are aligned with this focus and helps portfolio managers and analysts to make better informed decisions.

We focus on delivering analysis, not opinions, and as an independent research provider, our clients are assured that our work is tailored to provide fresh and innovative intelligence to aid in their investment process.

About Brian Rauscher

Brian Rauscher joined Robert W. Baird & Co. as Chief Portfolio Strategist in 2012 after 15 years on Wall Street. He has also worked on the buy side as the U.S. Equity Strategist at Fortress Investment Group on the Liquid Macro Fund. From 2004-2009, Rauscher was at Brown Brothers Harriman as the Director of Portfolio Strategy and Director of Research. Prior to that, he worked for five years as an investment strategist on the team of Wall Street legend Byron Wien, at Morgan Stanley.

About Jonathan Lesser

Jonathan Lesser has more than 25 years experience in investment strategy and research, most recently with RW Baird & Co., where he was responsible for developing and maintaining the Global Portfolio Strategy data platform. His wealth of experience combines two decades of programming skills developing proprietary algorithms with analytics that help generate research ideas. Prior to Baird, Jonathan worked at Fortress Investment Group helping to provide investment ideas on the Global Macro Fund as well as at Brown Brothers Harriman, where he was a member of the Portfolio Strategy team.

