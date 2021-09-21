Fundstrat Appoints Mark L. Newton, CMT as Global Head of Technical Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Global Advisors is pleased to announce that renowned technical strategist Mark L. Newton will be joining Fundstrat as a Managing Director and Global Head of Technical Strategy. He will be working directly with Fundstrat Co-Founders, Head of Research Thomas "Tom" Lee, and Managing Partner John Bai.

Mr. Lee states, "Technical strategy is central to understanding the broader forces driving financial markets and is particularly critical in seeing tactical opportunities and discerning actionable signals from market noise. Mark Newton brings a very useful depth of understanding and context to the technical forces impacting markets."

Managing Partner John Bai said, "We are constantly striving to improve our product offering and provide research that is accretive to our clients. That is why we sought out one of the very best, and we are fortunate to have found that person. Mark's stature and track record speak for themselves, and I am thrilled he will be part of our team."

Mr. Newton expressed optimism upon joining Fundstrat. He said, "I'm excited to join such a prestigious firm like Fundstrat at this juncture of my 25+ Wall Street career. I look forward to working together to share my knowledge, skill set, and enthusiasm to build upon the already stellar success of Tom Lee, John Bai, and team."

About Fundstrat

Fundstrat is an independent research boutique, serving a broad array of clients, including institutional investors, wealth advisors, pension funds, and high net worth individuals. The firm also has a retail facing service for smaller investors called FSInsight. When Fundstrat was formed in 2014, the firm committed to providing the best fundamental, technical, and quantitative research. The company is well-known for having research custom-tailored to clients' unique needs and interests.

Fundstrat research is particularly data-intensive and seeks to exploit anomalies and identify sectors and stocks with a high likelihood of outperforming the market. The firm's products are aligned with this focus, and they help portfolio managers and analysts to make better-informed decisions.

Fundstrat focuses on delivering analysis, not opinions. The company is an independent research firm focused on providing fresh and innovative intelligence to bolster the client's investment process.

About Mark L. Newton, CMT

As a former managing member/Owner of Newton Advisors LLC, Mark has more than 25 years of buy and sell-side experience in the financial services industry. He formerly worked with Diamondback Capital Management and Morgan Stanley in New York City as their technical strategist.

Before moving to the New York City area in 2004, Mark traded equity options as a market maker/floor trader at the CBOE and worked in risk management. Mark is a member of the Market Technicians Association and a former member of the CBOE, CBOT, and PHLX. He graduated with a BS in Finance from Virginia Tech in 1991 and obtained his Chartered Market Technician designation in 2002. He frequently appears on CNBC's The Closing Bell and Bloomberg.

