FundThrough Names Deepesh Jain as Chief Financial Officer to Power Continued Growth

News provided by

FundThrough

13 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FundThrough has named Deepesh Jain as its first-ever Chief Financial Officer. Deepesh has an extensive track record of managing financial operations and capital markets functions as well as scaling start-ups, making him instrumental in continuing FundThrough's strong growth. The company has grown 281 percent in the past three years, also reported by the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Continue Reading

In addition to advising on financial decisions and analyzing their effect on FundThrough's performance, Deepesh will lead the company's capital markets function while also building out the corporate development team to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. This will notably include partnering with B2B marketplaces, apps, and ecosystems to embed FundThrough's tech-powered invoice funding solution so that small businesses can get funded within their platforms.

"FundThrough has reached the size, scale, and sophistication to hire our first C-level finance executive to have a strong voice at the leadership table," said Steven Uster, FundThrough CEO and Co-Founder. "Deepesh is a strong cultural fit, and we're looking forward to seeing him leverage his expertise to continue FundThrough's growth, especially as we expand our footprint in embedded finance."

Deepesh's wealth of experience includes his time at Kabbage, where he led their funding diversification as well as enabled growth as Head of Capital Markets and Treasury. He then became the CFO and COO at Lili, where he had a primary role in developing a new credit product offering, streamlining financial operations, strengthening the compliance environment, and delivering cost savings by negotiating key contracts and effectively managing the budgeting process.

"FundThrough has a meaningful mission of helping small B2B businesses thrive by getting their invoices paid in days," said Deepesh. "With the significant opportunities ahead of us, I'm looking forward to working with Steven and the rest of the team to unlock growth for us and for our small business clients."

FundThrough is a leading fintech company accelerating cash flow and enabling growth for small and medium businesses that sell to large customers and wait to get paid. Based in Toronto and operating across North America, FundThrough's AI-powered invoice funding platform gives B2B businesses fast, customized funding offers to get their invoices paid in a few days – rather than a few months – and get quick access to cash they've already earned. For more information, go to www.fundthrough.com.

SOURCE FundThrough

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.