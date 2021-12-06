FundX Upgrader Fund Celebrates 20 Years

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundX Investment Group celebrates 20 years of FundX Upgrader Fund (NASDAQ: FUNDX), its flagship mutual fund.

FundX Upgrader Fund was launched in 2001 as a way for investors to own a portfolio of funds that was actively managed to keep up with changing markets. It is now one of the longest-running equity funds-of-funds.

FUNDX is one of just five equity funds-of-funds with a 20-year track record as of November 30, 2021, according to Morningstar data, and it is the only one that seeks to capitalize on opportunities from a wide range of leading mutual funds and ETFs.

FundX's longtime team of portfolio managers steered the portfolio through a variety of market trends and markets both weak and strong. The Fund's global investment strategy helped investors own US funds when US markets were in favor and foreign funds when international markets were outperforming.

"FundX Upgrader Fund has helped investors adapt to changing markets through some of the most challenging market environments in history, including the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic," FundX Portfolio Manager Janet Brown said, "We are proud of what FUNDX has accomplished for its shareholders."

Earlier this year, FundX Upgrader Fund (FUNDX) won two 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for excellent investment performance over both the trailing three years and five years ending November 30, 2020 among 36 and 34 funds, respectively, in the Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Aggressive Growth Fund category.

FundX manages five funds-of-funds that seek to capitalize on changing markets. Its active, flexible investment approach is designed to help investors participate in a wide range of stock and bond market trends.

About FundX Funds

FundX Funds are managed by FundX Investment Group, a San Francisco-based investment management company that has been helping investors navigate changing markets and reach lifelong financial goals since 1969. FundX manages a family of five funds-of-funds, including a fixed income fund, a sustainable fund, and a balanced fund. Learn more about the funds at www.fundxfunds.com.

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 866-455-3863, or visiting www.fundxfunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize individual mutual funds that have consistently strong, risk-adjusted performance compared to their peers. The awards are based on Lipper's independent, objective assessment of fund performance.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The FundX Upgrader Funds ("Funds") are considered "funds of funds" and an investor will indirectly bear the principal risks and its share of the fees and expenses of the underlying funds. Shareholders will pay higher expenses than they would if they invested directly in the underlying funds. The Funds employ an "Upgrading" strategy whereby investment decisions are based on near-term performance, however, the Funds may be exposed to the risk of buying underlying funds immediately following a sudden, brief surge in performance that may be followed by a subsequent drop in market value.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor.

