Fundy Designer Announces Major Integration Updates with Miller's Lab Direct Ordering

Ten new cover, spread and book options, allow professional photographers to seamlessly order the most desired print options with ease.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundy Software announced that as of today, they have made major updates to their Miller's Direct product offerings. Direct ordering , from Fundy Designer, is the easiest way to order albums in the photo industry, and the 10 most requested and popular Miller's options are now available through Fundy Direct. With Fundy Direct ordering, photographers can simply export an album for print, upload, choose cover material and paper type and they're done, no confusing or complicated forms to fill out, no more hunting down the correct cover and hoping the order goes through.

Additionally, through October 15th, all Fundy Direct orders to Miller's Lab will automatically receive 10% off order total at checkout.

The new direct offerings include:

Custom Image Wrap Covers - Albums & Books

White Illustrated Covers

Ten Page Minimum Albums

Double Thick Albums

Vivid and Matte Metal Covers

Metal Cameo Covers

Textured, Distressed, and Pastel Cover Leathers

Cotton Velvet Cover Material

New Debossing Options including Color

Two New Album Sizes (5x7 and 7x5)

"For professional photographers, shooting a wedding or portrait session is just the first part of their client journey. Creating albums, wall art, and cards can generate as much if not more in sales than the actual shoot and provide clients with lasting legacies of cherished moments. This expanded integration with Miller's Lab for direct ordering offers more sought after options, saves countless hours in ordering, and greatly reduces errors and the need for costly reprints. The fact that you can create an album, wall art, and thank you cards with just one click with our Design Wizard and then place your order for print within minutes is game-changing."

- Andrew Funderburg, Founder, Fundy Software.

For more about the new offerings, visual samples and a step-by-step video of how it works: https://www.fundydesigner.com/huge-millers-lab-direct-additions/

About Fundy Software

Founded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional design and IPS suite for professional photographers. It provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print albums, wall art collections, cards, studio magazines and more quickly and easily. Their professional tools such as Auto Design, One Click Skin Retouching, Online Proofing, and more, save photographers countless hours and drive sales. Visit www.fundy.com to learn more and download the free trial. Stand alone Social Design App: https://socialdesignapp.com

CONTACT: Karen Bruhn, [email protected]

SOURCE Fundy Software