Fundy Software Adds New Templates to their Design Library for Studio Magazines, Cards, and Social Media Posts

Multiple new design styles and templates added to the Fundy Design Library,

a $10k value add for subscribers

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundy Software Inc. announced to subscribers today that they have added several new templates to their coveted Design Library. The Fundy Design Library includes templates for Albums, Wall Art Collections, Client Cards (Announcement, Save the Date, Thank you, Holiday and more) Studio Magazines and Marketing Cards, Design Accents, Room Previews, and Music. In total, there are hundreds of templates in the design library, with new ones added monthly, all of which are free to subscribers. The most recent additions focus on marketing tools as wedding and portrait photographers prepare for their busy selling and shooting season starting in April and going through the balance of the year.

The company added two new magazine templates titled Wedding Magazine v7 and Family Magazine v6. Each template is fully designed and includes professionally pre-written text. All studio magazines in the Design Library are designed to help professional photographers book more clients and encourage clients to order more printed products. Fundy Designer offers multiple magazine templates for weddings, family, boudoir, high school senior, baby, and commercial. All templates are easily customizable using Fundy Designers patented Drop Zone technology which allows photographers add, delete, scale, slide and swap images instantly while other elements on the layout auto adjust for perfect balance.

Fundy also added two new Card Sets: Family v4 Marketing Card set and the Wedding v4 Marketing Card set, each accompanied by matching magazine, gift certificate, and pricing card templates. Sets are easily customizable to include the photographer's brand style and logo. All Card Sets are designed to provide tangible items to share with clients, fostering a physical connection.

Finally, Fundy Software added three new 10-panel templates to the Social Design App: Winter Florals, Modern Gradient, and Retro Flowers for the creation of reels, stories and slideshow posts all within one click.

See and learn more about these new templates here: https://www.fundydesigner.com/fundy-design-library-additions-to-boost-your-success/

