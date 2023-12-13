Fundy Software Announces Fundy Designer V11

News provided by

Fundy Software

13 Dec, 2023, 16:30 ET

Already known for its ease of use and time savings, the new Fundy Designer V11 automates skin retouching and multiple design creation, saving professional photographers countless hours

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundy Software Inc. today announced it will be launching a new version of its world famous software, Fundy Designer V11. Since its inception, Fundy Designer has been embraced by the world's most successful wedding and portrait photographers for its design automation and IPS tools. The average user adds an additional $50K to their yearly bottom line in print sales without having to invest large amounts of time designing albums, wall art collections, cards or magazines.

Fundy Designer V11 takes the automation of print design even further. The new "All-in-One Design Wizard" will instantly design albums, wall art sets and cards with 1 click. Additionally, Fundy users can now choose to have all images being imported automatically retouched using their favorite Perfectly Clear preset. All this, on top of a faster under-the hood engine for Apple M2-M3 processors, means countless hours saved and many more opportunities to make additional revenue from every client.

Learn more about Fundy Designer V11 here: https://www.fundydesigner.com/introducing-v11-automated-everything/

"We know that if photographers show clients print designs, clients buy them. We are constantly innovating our patented technology and integrating best of class tools such as Perfectly Clear to make it easier for our photographers to design more, design better and make the products that their clients love and purchase." Andrew Funderburg, founder Fundy Software.

Fundy Software does anticipate a modest increase in pricing at launch but notes that anyone with a current subscription (monthly, yearly or Pro Enhancements) will automatically be upgraded to V11 at no additional cost. Additionally, anyone who purchased the software on or after August 1st, 2023 will also be automatically upgraded. 

About Fundy Software

Founded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional design and IPS suite for professional photographers. It provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print albums, wall art collections, cards, studio magazines and more, quickly and easily. Their professional tools such as Auto Design, One Click Skin Retouching, Online Proofing, and more, save photographers countless hours and drive sales. Visit www.fundy.com to learn more and download the free trial.

CONTACT: Karen Bruhn, [email protected]

SOURCE Fundy Software

Also from this source

Fundy Software Announces 5 Important Updates to Fundy Designer Plus 5 New Rooms

Fundy Software Announces 5 Important Updates to Fundy Designer Plus 5 New Rooms

Fundy Software Inc. today announced it has updated their award winning design platform with improved M Processor support that will allow the software ...
Fundy Software, creator of the Social Design App, Announces Integration of Slideshows into Reels & Posts, 5 Additional Updates

Fundy Software, creator of the Social Design App, Announces Integration of Slideshows into Reels & Posts, 5 Additional Updates

Fundy Software Inc. announced 6 new Social Design App updates. The Social Design App allows individuals to take a set of photos from their phone,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Art

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.