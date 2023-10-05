Fundy Software, creator of the Social Design App, Announces Integration of Slideshows into Reels & Posts, 5 Additional Updates

Two New Types of Slideshows for Reels & Posts

Easily add slideshows to reels and posts formatted 9:16 or 3:2 respectively. Just choose a template and within seconds your slideshow is ready to export and schedule.

Create & Save Your Own Templates

Easily modify any template to reflect your brand and style, and when it's just perfect for you, save it as your own custom template.

Download All Designs in One Tap

At the end of the day, when you're running your own business, it's all about time savings. With just a quick tap, you can export all of your designs instantly. Create a week's worth of content in minutes.

Design On the Big Screen - Download on Mobile

Design stories, carousels and slideshows on any of your big screens and post simply from your mobile.

10 Panel Carousels

Going forward all new carousel and story templates will be for 10 panels – providing even more content to creatives. The company will also be re-designing many old templates to be 10 panels.

Skip The Text

If you don't type any text into the text prompts, there will be no text on the visuals. Same with logos.

"With the Social Design App, our goal is to help photographers design 4+ pieces of custom content in under 60 seconds, so we'll keep adding micro features like these, to continuously improve the functionality and speed of the Social Design App," Andrew Funderberg, founder Fundy Software.

Learn More about the updates here: https://www.fundydesigner.com/massive-social-design-app-update/

About Fundy Software

Founded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional design and IPS suite for professional photographers. It provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print albums, wall art collections, cards, studio magazines and more, quickly and easily. Their professional tools such as Auto Design, One Click Skin Retouching, Online Proofing, and more, save photographers countless hours and drive sales. Visit www.fundy.com to learn more and download the free trial. Stand alone Social Design App: https://socialdesignapp.com.

Media Contact: Karen Bruhn, [email protected]

SOURCE Fundy Software

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.