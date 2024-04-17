Fundy Software Launches 4 Spring Updates to Fundy Designer

Move Multiple Spreads in Album Designs, Rename Wall Art Frames, Auto Design Wall Art Composites, Faster Room Views, and More.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundy Software Inc. announced today that it has launched 4 new updates to their award winning design and IPS platform, Fundy Designer. The updates further enhance the recently launched Fundy Designer v11 which features the world's first automated design engine, named the Design Wizard, that automatically designs an entire album, multiple wall art collections, and cards in a single click.

"These are some of the most requested updates from our users. We are proud to not only develop industry changing software that truly drives value and revenues for our community of professional photographers, but to also listen to and deliver additional features on a consistent basis that the community wants and needs to stay ahead of the curve." Andrew Funderburg, founder Fundy Software.

The updates include:

The ability to select multiple spreads in an album layout and move them anywhere in the album. The ability to change the name of any frame to best match your selling style. Frames names then appear in alphabetical order for easier sorting and finding. The ability to auto-design multi-image wall art composites that can be printed on any canvas, metal print, etc, as one piece of wall art. Increased speed in Fundy Designer v11 when opening rooms to design and show clients.

Learn more about updates here: https://www.fundydesigner.com/spring-update-move-multiple-spreads-rename-frames-auto-design-composites-and-more/

At the same time, Fundy Software also added over $300 in new stock music to their Design Library. The Design Library includes $10,000+ worth of templates, stockrooms, accents, and songs and is available to all Fundy Designer subscribers.

