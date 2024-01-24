Fundy Software Releases Fundy Designer V11 to Rave Reviews

Revolutionizes Professional Photographers Workflow, Saves Countless Hours, Elevates Design Quality, and Produces Multiple Print Layouts in a Single Click

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundy Software Inc. announced its release of Fundy Designer v11, the biggest update of its design and IPS software in 4 years. Fundy Designer v11 is a complete overhaul of the design functionality, automating not only the design of albums, wall art collections and cards with one-click but also the ability to retouch hundreds of photos seconds.

Fundy Designer v11 Design Wizard

"Our goal was to really enhance photographers' ability to not only produce stunning print designs with ease but also elevate the quality of the designs with automated precision retouching. Our tools remove all barriers for any wedding or portrait photographer to add multiple print designs to their client sales. First time users report print sales of $1700 to $2000, allowing for the opportunity to easily add $50 annually to their business." Andrew Funderburg, founder Fundy Software.

The all new Design Wizard is a true game changer. In One-Click, the Design Wizard automatically designs full albums, multiple wall art collections, and complimentary cards (announcement, save-the-date, thank-you cards). The Design Wizard eliminates the intimidation and learning curve to the print design process and allows photographers to instantly start offering stunning custom albums and wall art collections to their clients.

Additionally, Fundy Designer v11 brings one-click skin retouching to the platform allowing for the ability to retouch hundreds of photos in seconds with precision. The software's Perfectly Clear technology intelligently detects the age, gender, and race of subjects, ensuring the right level of touch-up for every individual. What's more, it maintains the perfect balance of automation and customization with the ability to tweak or remove the retouching on a particular photo with a simple click.

Learn more about Fundy Designer V11 here: https://www.fundydesigner.com/introducing-v11-automated-everything/

About Fundy Software

Founded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional design and IPS suite for professional photographers. It provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print albums, wall art collections, cards, studio magazines and more, quickly and easily. Their professional tools such as Auto Design, One Click Skin Retouching, Online Proofing, and more, save photographers countless hours and drive sales. Visit www.fundy.com to learn more and download the free trial.

CONTACT: Karen Bruhn, k.bruhn.co@gmail.com

SOURCE Fundy Software