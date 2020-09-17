Funeral Directors Can Beat Occupational Stress with Emotional Intelligence, Says New Book by Melanie Carr, Ph.D.

CROWLEY, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Occupational stress is omnipresent today, but for funeral directors it can get truly overwhelming, and while some manage to stay in control, others simply burn out and leave. A new work by Melanie Carr, "Emotional Intelligence for Funeral Directors: The Secret to Less Stress and Burnout at Work", aims to offer the tools and discoveries of emotional intelligence that could save the day and prevent the dreaded burnout.

Figures indicate 50% of funeral directors quit the profession within the first five years. From heavy workloads (especially during the COVID-19 pandemic), impossible deadlines and organizing the logistics to dealing with the tragedy and those affected, there are too many demands that can get overwhelming for anyone. Some common complaints include "I always feel like I'm on", "I won't recommend this profession to anyone I know", and "This job is seriously, incredibly stressful".

The good news is help is on the way! New findings in emotional intelligence can be used to avoid the dreaded burnout. Melanie Carr, Ph.D., has come out with a must-read work for funeral directors that will help beat stress, suggest ways to always stay in control, and continue offering this most essential service. In " Emotional Intelligence for Funeral Directors ", Melanie Carr reveals how improving one's emotional intelligence, can help funeral directors mitigate the impact of daily stress in their lives.

"In the current times, where COVID-19 has hurled the world into a new direction and added more stress and worries to the already existing ones, funeral directors, who are performing an essential service, need more help than ever. I hope my discovery helps them lower their stress and the risk of burnout," said Melanie Carr.

"'Emotional Intelligence for Funeral Directors' finally sheds some light on a subject that has been ignored far too long." - Kris Seale, President and CEO of Funeral Directors Life Insurance Company.

Based on scholarly research, this is the first book that specifically addresses the challenges faced by funeral directors, going beyond mere symptoms.

"Emotional Intelligence for Funeral Directors: The Secret to Less Stress and Burnout at Work" by Melanie Carr is available from Amazon in paperback and Kindle editions.

