Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2021-2025 | New Products And Service Launch to Boost Growth | Technavio

The launch of new products and services, expansion of existing funeral homes and new funeral homes, growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing costs of raw materials, surging growth in the number of people opting for cremations and low-cost funerals, and increasing competition and rising price wars between vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market is segmented as below:

Service

At-need



Pre-need

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our funeral homes and funeral services market report covers the following areas:

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market size

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market trends

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market industry analysis

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the funeral homes and funeral services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of funeral homes and funeral services market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

At-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Carriage Services Inc.

Co-operative Group Ltd.

Dignity Plc

Funeral Partners Ltd.

InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.

Matthews International Corp.

Nirvana Asia Ltd.

Park Lawn Corp.

Service Corp. International

Wimberly Funeral Home

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

