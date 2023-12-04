Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market to grow by USD 27.48 billion from 2022 to 2027; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Carriage Services Inc., Chapel Funerals and Co-operative Group Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The funeral homes and funeral services market is estimated to grow by USD 27.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.71%. The funeral home and funeral services market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer funeral homes and funeral services market are Carriage Services Inc., Chapel Funerals, Co operative Group Ltd., Coles Funeral Directors Ltd., Dignity Plc, Everstorypartners, Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd., FUNECAP HOLDING, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Muslim Funeral Services, Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., SA Funeral services, San Holdings Inc., Service Corp. International, Westerleigh Group Holdings Ltd., Wimberly Funeral Home, and Wise Funeral Service. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download the Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Carriage Services Inc. - The company offers funeral homes and funeral services such as caskets and urns, interment services, and cemetery merchandise.
  • Chapel Funerals - The company offers funeral services such as floral arrangements, funeral notices, and memorial cards and books.
  • Cooperative Group Ltd. - The company offers funeral homes and funeral services such as funeral care and insurance.
By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.  Europe is another region where companies can benefit greatly from growth opportunities. Due to the diversity of cultures and religious practices within each community, the demand for funeral services is growing in different parts of Europe.

  • Impactful driver- New products and service launches by players
  • Key Trend - Strategic partnerships and acquisitions among players
  • Major Challenges - Increasing costs of raw materials 

 Market Segmentation

  • By Service, the market is classified into at-need and pre-need. The at-need segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.  This is due to the increasing number of deaths around the world. The provision of at-need services is an important offering in this segment; it enables families to make their own arrangements for funerals according to individual wishes and family traditions.

Funeral Homes And Funeral Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.72

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Mode Of Booking

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

