Funeral Homes Gain New "Pre-Need" Clients with New Group Marketing Plan from PlanYourPassing.com

CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Funeral home directors can create a steady stream of new clients for "pre-need" services when they join with Plan Your Passing, a turnkey marketing solution whose mission is to help you become your community's funeral home of choice.

The company is launching a national Documercial campaign (a documentary with a call to action) in August that teaches people the benefits of pre-planning their own funerals to take the stress off the family. The company guarantees it will provide 30 leads per month including at-need and pre-need services.

"Funeral directors are so busy running their businesses, they don't have time to market consistently. Some directors aren't very good at marketing, either. Now they can offload their marketing to a team that can handle the marketing from start to finish," said Larry Berg, President of Plan Your Passing, who has 20 years of experience in specialty retail marketing. "Competition is increasing. People are living longer. And low-priced alternatives are stealing customers. Our plans will boost revenue and help ensure you don't get pushed out of the market."

"Plan Your Passing's marketing program is designed to educate consumers on the importance of pre-need funeral planning and to send those interested prospects to funeral homes," said Doug Duboy, Funeral Home Visionary whose game-changing idea for a funeral home in Richmond, Virginia grew their business from three stores to ten in just four years. "We want to build our clients as the go-to funeral home."

The Impact of a Documercial

The problem with most marketing programs for funeral homes is that they use limited-information media, such as newspaper ads or radio spots.

"People need to be informed and persuaded to make this important buying decision. That's why we chose to use documercials, so we can tell the full story," said Sean Cook, who has produced hundreds of infomercials.

Plan Your Passing's documercial will air on national television networks, including History Channel, Arts and Entertainment, CNBC, Cooking Channel, National Geographic and many channels that target 50+ demographics as well as Dish Network, DirecTV and AT&T U-verse.

"That's every cable station in America," said Cook. "Infomercials have become one of the most efficient methods of advertising for all kinds of businesses."

"The goal of infomercials is to attract viewers to a product or service and ultimately convince them to buy it. Unlike other shorter advertisements, an infomercial also has the advantage of being 30 minutes vs. a typical 30-second TV commercial. Viewers can see the persuasive reasons to pre-plan their funerals, and also see a more entertaining format than the average commercial. Our infomercials feature a call to action, which allows us to measure the performance of our infomercials and track their successes," Berg said.

People who see the infomercial can call Plan Your Passing's toll-free call center, based in the United States, where operators are trained to answer questions and forward leads to participating funeral homes based on zip codes.

They can also go online for more information at http://www.PlanYourPassing.com and get a special 32-page guide on how to pre-plan their funerals.

Funeral home owners can buy their areas, thus closing out their competitors.

"We are offering exclusive territories. That means there will be winners and there will be people who can't participate," Berg said.

To see the infomercial and various segment interviews, go to https://planyourpassing.com/marketing/

Celebrity Spokespersons

The marketing campaign is enhanced by celebrity power.

The host for the infomercial is Forbes Riley, who has sold $2.5 billion via 180 informercials.

Kevin Harrington, one of the original sharks from the TV show, "Shark Tank," said, "Plan Your Passing can answer all those tough questions about a funeral service and make sure you are making the right decisions financially as well."

Harrington said, "This is an amazing marketing program for funeral homes. At the end of the day, it is all about lead conversion."

To see the infomercial, visit https://vimeo.com/396578209 .

Testimonials

"Having an opportunity to plan in advance those things that may help your family heal is one of the most thoughtful gifts we can give those we love," said Walker Posey, Posey Funeral Directors, Augusta, Ga, the oldest funeral home in America in 1857.

"There is a night and day difference between families that have pre-planned and those that haven't," said David Hernandez, Jersey Memorial Group, Old Bridge, N.J.

"If you don't market your funeral home, you market yourself right out of business," said Geri Oliverie, Oliverie Funeral Homes, Jackson, N.J.

To find out if your area is available, go to www.PreNeedLeadsNow.com

or call 888-995-PLAN (7526).

