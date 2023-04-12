FuneralContinuingEducation.com Expands Offerings to Texas Professionals

PARLIN, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Funeralcontinuingeducation.com/texas , a leading online education platform for Funeral Directors, is proud to announce its expansion into the state of Texas. The platform offers a comprehensive range of industry-specific courses designed to help funeral professionals in the Lone Star State fulfill their continuing education requirements, while also equipping them with the necessary skills to better serve their clients.

FuneralContinuingEducation.com has been serving funeral professionals across the United States for over 15 years, providing accessible and affordable online courses. Now, funeral directors, embalmers, and other industry professionals in Texas can also benefit from the company's commitment to quality education and professional development.

The platform's course offerings have been reviewed and approved by the Texas Funeral Service Commission, ensuring that funeral professionals receive the highest standard of continuing education. FuneralContinuingEducation.com's courses cover a wide range of topics, such as ethics, compliance, pre-need arrangement counseling, and funeral service trends. FuneralContinuingEducation.com also keeps its users up-to-date on industry-specific regulations and best practices.

The expansion into Texas aligns with FuneralContinuingEducation.com's mission to make continuing education accessible and convenient for funeral professionals nationwide. Users can complete courses at their own pace, on their own schedule, from the comfort of their home or office. The user-friendly interface and engaging course materials make for an effective learning experience.

"Expanding our services to Texas is a significant milestone for us," says Brian Stefanelli, Co-founder of FuneralContinuingEducation.com. "We are proud to offer our comprehensive range of courses to funeral professionals in the Lone Star State, helping them to meet their continuing education requirements and further develop their careers."

For more information on FuneralContinuingEducation.com's courses for Texas professionals, visit https://www.funeralcontinuingeducation.com/texas .

About FuneralContinuingEducation.com: FuneralContinuingEducation.com is a leading online provider of continuing education courses for funeral professionals. With a commitment to quality education and professional development, the platform offers a wide range of courses designed to help funeral directors, embalmers, and other industry professionals fulfill their continuing education requirements and enhance their skills. Approved by relevant state boards and commissions, FuneralContinuingEducation.com has been serving professionals across the United States, now including Texas.

