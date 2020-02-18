Funexpected Edtech Start-up Wins Big at Kidscreen Awards

Funexpected Maths won the Best Learning App in the Preschool category at the digital media awards

To take Kidscreen award home a ten-person team Funexpected had to outperform a significant competition — as two other nominees in Best learning app category were Playkids (USA) and global tech leader Huawei which had teamed up with Aardman Animation (UK), four-times Oscar winners

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Funexpected Maths, which is developed by Funexpected, a UK startup with Russian roots that aims to "excite kids with maths and foster their thinking", joined other winners on the night including Disney, Netflix and Sesame.

The Kidscreen Awards single out and celebrate the year's best works in kids' television, programming and broadcasting as well as digital media. The awards are held by Kidscreen, an international trade publication serving the informational needs and interests of kids' entertainment professionals.