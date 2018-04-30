Fungal Foot Infections Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 provides an overview of the onychomycosis (Tinea unguium) and athlete's foot (Tinea pedis) pipeline landscapes. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players active in these two indications, and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Onychomycosis and athlete's foot are nonlife-threatening fungal infections that most commonly affect the toenails and the feet respectively. Athlete's foot affects 15% of the population globally, with males being more commonly affected than females. Onychomycosis affects roughly 10% of the global adult population.



There is considerable overlap in both the development of pipeline products and existing marketed products between the two indications, which reflects similarities in the underlying pathophysiology.



There are a total of 25 products in development across these indications, by 24 companies.



Scope

Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared with pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Fungal Foot Infections Report Coverage

1.2 Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium) - Overview

1.3 Tinea pedis (Athlete Foot) - Overview



2 Therapeutics Development

2.1 Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium)

2.2 Tinea pedis (Athlete Foot)



3 Therapeutics Assessment

3.1 Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium)

3.2 Tinea pedis (Athlete Foot)



4 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

4.1 Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium)

4.2 Tinea pedis (Athlete Foot)



5 Dormant Projects

5.1 Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium)

5.2 Tinea pedis (Athlete Foot)



6 Discontinued Products

6.1 Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium)



7 Product Development Milestones

7.1 Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium)

7.2 Tinea pedis (Athlete Foot)



8 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Almirall SA

Astellas Pharma Inc

Biolab Farmaceutica Ltda

Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd

Broda Tech LLC

Dermala Inc

Eisai Co Ltd

Helix BioMedix Inc

Hexima Ltd

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Meiji Seika Pharma Co Ltd

Moberg Pharma AB

NAL Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Novabiotics Ltd

Novan Inc

Novoteris LLC

Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium)

Sanotize Research And Development Corp

Tinea pedis (Athlete Foot)

Viamet Pharmaceuticals Inc

