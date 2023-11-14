Fungal Infections Drive Demand for Anti-fungal Therapies, Market to Reach US$22.8 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Availability and effective adoption of generic antifungal drugs and therapies enhance treatment procedures, driving market growth

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antifungal therapy market was valued at US$13.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$22.8 billion by 2033. The azoles segment led the market by drug class in 2022, with a share of approximately 29.1%.

The increasing fungal disease rate has forced the patient to take anti-fungal drugs, driving the market growth. For instance, on May 20, 2020, according to Fungal Infections in Humans, around 1.7 million people die from serious fungal infections each year, which cause over 150 million cases worldwide.

The rising demand for anti-fungal drugs that can be used effectively on the body without side effects contributes to market opportunities. So, companies are focusing on research and development activities for formulation and development. Furthermore, antifungal drugs are widely acceptable by several patients as these can be used as an effective medication for fungal infection.

Most of the anti-fungal therapies/drugs require a prescription from a doctor. However, a few are available as over-the-counter (OTC) drugs in emerging countries, expected to drive the anti-fungal therapy market during the forecast period. For instance, on 20 January 2022, according to The Economic Times report, as part of a new over-the-counter (OTC) drug policy, India will soon permit the sale of some drugs without a prescription.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are concentrating on developing new drug discoveries, formulation of tablets, and different drug dosages. For instance, on 16 December 2022, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted final approval to Sun Pharma's new drug for application in antifungal medications.

Data Points Market Insights Anti-fungal Therapy Market Size, 2022 US$ 13.8 Billion Anti-fungal Therapy Market Value, 2023 US$ 14.4 Billion Anticipated Market Value, 2033 US$ 22.8 Billion Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.7 % Market Share of Top 5 Countries 52.3 % Key Market Players - Eli Lilly and Company - Sanofi S.A - Abbott Laboratories - Arcadia Consumer Healthcare Inc. - Astellas Pharma Inc - GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Merck & Co. Inc. - Novartis A.G - Gilead Sciences Inc. - Johnson & Johnson's - MerzPharma - Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Glenmark - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Apotex Inc. - Zydus Cadila - Aurobindo Pharma - Cipla Inc. - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. - Pfizer Inc. - Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Bayer AG.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The azoles drug class is the leading market segment, holding approximately 29.1% market value, as it is known as a broad range of antibiotics used to treat systemic fungal infections.

market value, as it is known as a broad range of antibiotics used to treat systemic fungal infections. The candidiasis segment leads in terms of indication with a market value of 35.0% . A fungus called Candida can majorly infect the skin and other body parts.

. A fungus called Candida can majorly infect the skin and other body parts. By route of administration, the topical segment is leading the global anti-fungal therapy market and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 4.7% through 2033.

through 2033. By distribution channel, retail pharmacies are leading the global anti-fungal therapy market with a share of 44.0% .

. North America is considered the leading region with a market share of 32.2%, owing to the high prevalence of fungal diseases like histoplasma among the population.

"With increasing formulation and development, rising incidence of fungal diseases, and growing prescription rate for anti-fungal drugs, the anti-fungal therapy market is expected to witness significant expansion over the forecast period," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Market Competition

The market for anti-fungal therapies is fragmented, and there exists a number of local, upcoming, as well as established players. Key players have initiated marketing initiatives to educate the elderly population about the benefits of anti-fungal therapies while also attempting to improve the drugs with different specifications.

Recent Developments

On July 5, 2019 , Hetero Healthcare Ltd., a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India , launched GOCAN I.V Fluconazole, which is an anti-fungal drug for the treatment of both systemic and superficial fungal infections.

, Hetero Healthcare Ltd., a pharmaceutical company headquartered in , launched GOCAN I.V Fluconazole, which is an anti-fungal drug for the treatment of both systemic and superficial fungal infections. On May 12, 2020 , Fresenius Kabi in the United States launched an antifungal agent micafungin, which is an intravenous drug. By launching the drug, Fresenius Kabi has expanded its product portfolio in anti-fungal drugs segment.

What Does the Report Cover?

The research study is based on the drug class – (azoles, polyene macrolides, echinocandins, allylamines and others), indication (dermatophytosis, aspergillosis, candidiasis, and others), route of administration (oral, topical, and parenteral), distribution (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies), and across seven key regions of the world.

