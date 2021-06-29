Fungal Protein Market to Cross $6 Billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fungal protein market value is projected to cross USD 6 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing adoption of healthy dietary lifestyles and incorporation of nutrient-rich protein sources in daily diets is expected to raise the demand for fungal proteins over the forecast period.

Yeast-based fungal protein industry from pharmaceutical application is expected to exceed USD 450 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Yeast-based fungal proteins dominated the market in 2020 owing to rapid advancements in the processes for manufacturing pharmaceutical proteins used for recombinant therapeutic applications. Efforts being undertaken by researchers and biotechnologists throughout the world for developing a recombinant vaccine for COVID-19 which is based on yeast proteins, if successful, would open up new growth avenues for the market over the forecast period.

Some key findings of the fungal protein market report include:

Remarkable attributes of fungal proteins such as the ability to reduce glucose and cholesterol levels in the body, improve heart health, muscular strength, metabolism and increase energy intake should foster the market size.

Changing consumer lifestyles, sedentary work cultures, lack of time to cook and consume healthy foods and excessive hoarding of packaged foods due to the COVID-19 pandemic should raise demand for yeast-based fungal proteins from processed food application.

Baker's yeast-based fungal protein industry was valued at over USD 2.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to register more than 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

in 2020 and is expected to register more than 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period. Presence of mannanoligosaccharides, proteins, nucleotides, vitamins, minerals and β-glucans in yeast-based fungal proteins is expected to elevate the product demand for improving gut health, modulate immunity, and enhance palatability and flavor in animal nutrition products.

Fusarium venenatum-based fungal protein market from meat alternative application was valued at over USD 480 million in 2020 and is expected to register remarkable CAGR of 12.6% over the assessment period.

in 2020 and is expected to register remarkable CAGR of 12.6% over the assessment period. AB Mauri, Angel Yeast , Lesaffre Group, Alltech, DSM N.V. and Lallemand, Inc. are some of the major players operating in the market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 325 pages with 308 market data tables and 39 figures & charts from the report, "Fungal Protein Market Statistics By Product (Yeast [Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast], By Application [Food & Beverage (Processed Food, Beverages, Bakery, Dairy), Animal Nutrition (Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Pet Food, Equine), Pharmaceutical]), Fusarium Venenatum (By Application [Meat Alternative, Breakfast & Cereals, Fat Substitute]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027," in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/fungal-protein-market.

Fusarium venenatum-based fungal protein market from fat substitute application was valued at over USD 35 million in 2020 and is expected to register over 10% CAGR during the forecast period. Fusarium venenatum-based fungal proteins are expected to witness strong growth over the review period owing to rising demand for the product as a fat and gluten substitute from the dairy industry. Rising prevalence of heart problems and increasing levels of apolipoprotein B and LDL (bad) cholesterol among the global population is likely to encourage the use of low-fat alternatives such as fusarium venenatum fungal proteins in dairy products. Increasing instances of lactose intolerance and rising demand for gluten-free products should further boost market statistics.

North America fungal protein market exceeded USD 950 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.4% throughout the assessment period owing to rising consumer awareness regarding the importance of health and physical fitness and increasing consumption of nutritional supplements. Along with this, rapid growth of the pharmaceutical and food industries in the region should further accelerate market demand.

