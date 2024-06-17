Fungi Perfecti, LLC - Makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™- Discovers Counterfeit Products with Gluten and Major Allergens Being Sold on eBay.com and Walmart.com

During routine brand protection efforts, Fungi Perfecti began investigating unauthorized sellers after noticing irregularities in both packaging and the contents inside the capsules. They have confirmed that at least seven Host Defense capsule products are being imitated: Lion's Mane 120-ct, Lion's Mane 60-ct, Lion's Mane 30-ct, Turkey Tail 120-ct, Turkey Tail 60-ct, MyCommunity® 120-ct, and Stamets 7® 120-ct.

Consumers should be advised that some of the counterfeit products tested positive for gluten and the major allergens soy and milk protein. All authentic Host Defense® Mushrooms™ products are gluten-free and not formulated with soy, milk, or dairy ingredients.

After notification from Fungi Perfecti, Walmart.com took immediate action to prevent further counterfeit sales from unauthorized sellers as of Sunday, June 16, 2024. Fungi Perfecti appreciates the rapid, effective response by the Walmart.com team to protect consumers.

Consumers who have purchased products from any of the sellers listed below should discontinue use immediately and contact eBay.com or Walmart.com customer service for a refund.

COUNTERFEIT PRODUCT has been purchased from the following third-party marketplace sellers:

eBay.com Counterfeit Sellers

2blessed64

Anneawesomeitems

Betterdeals4less

Boujeecloset

Divinerific

Entriprizer

Esupplyinc

Everything-including-the-sun

Eyeofth_27

Failsafenow

Global Trading025

haozhuanshoaye

Livvyg1982

Markedlownutritionsupply

The J and JF Plus 4 Store

Tinydepot

Walmart.com Counterfeit Sellers

GYGYMMIOPPN

All Natural Nutrients

Jenny's Food Stores

Rhonda R

Richardson Caryer

The MooShop.SS

Well Discovering

BuyTheCase

H.Discover Wellness

yujikua35810366

For purchases made on eBay.com, customers can find the seller by selecting the "My eBay" menu at the top right of their screen, then selecting "Purchase History". From there, customers can scroll to find the relevant order. For each item, a field called "Sold by" indicating the seller will be visible.

For purchases made on Walmart.com, customers can find the seller by selecting "Account Information" at the top right hand corner and navigating to "Purchase History." Under each order number, tracking details and "sold and shipped by" information will be visible. Further, customers can select "View Details" on each order and identify the seller under the tracking information.

While there are some telltale visual clues between authentic product and counterfeit product being sold by certain unauthorized resellers on Walmart.com and eBay.com, Fungi Perfecti strongly encourages consumers to confirm Host Defense products' authenticity by reviewing seller information as described above.

Below are some of these telltale differences:

Counterfeit capsule products may ship without a cardboard carton around them, inconsistent with authentic capsule products which always have a cardboard carton.



Clear lid wraps are labeled with "Sealed For", which is inconsistent with authentic packaging. Authentic products have clear lid wraps with no text printed on them. (See photo.)



Counterfeit products may have expiration dates and lot numbers stamped on the top of the lid, which is inconsistent with authentic products. Authentic products always have the lot code and expiration date printed on the wrap label around the bottle, above the UPC code. (See photo.)

These differences are not exhaustive and consumers should determine authenticity by identifying the seller from whom they purchased products.

Fungi Perfecti is actively working to resolve this consumer safety threat and considers this matter of the highest priority. Enforcement actions are being taken and the company is working within eBay.com and Walmart.com brand control systems to restrict all counterfeit sales imitating Host Defense products.

"Consumer safety is our top priority. Our team will continue diligent efforts to find the source of the counterfeiting and stop fraudulent sales on the eBay.com and Walmart.com platforms," said Paul Stamets, member and founder of Fungi Perfecti, LLC.

Consumers can continue to purchase safe, authentic Host Defense products directly from the manufacturer on HostDefense.com and Fungi.com.

Authentic Host Defense products can also be purchased in-store at authorized retailers like Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, The Vitamin Shoppe, and CVS Pharmacy, among others, plus independent health food stores nationwide.

Authorized e-commerce retailers include Amazon.com (see list below for authorized reseller) iHerb.com, Vitacost.com, and SwansonVitamins.com, among others.

In addition, consumers can also continue purchasing authentic Host Defense product from the trusted, authorized resellers listed below:

Authorized Walmart.com Reseller

Pattern Products

Authorized eBay.com Resellers

Highland Health Foods

Holly Hill Vitamins

VitaminLife

D's Special Finds

Eternal_summer2011

Authorized Amazon.com Resellers

Pattern Products

Holly Hill Health Foods

Highland Health Foods

VitaminLife

Vitamin Shoppe

Netrush

iHerb

Terra Mater

Customers with questions about authorized resellers should reach out directly to Fungi Perfecti and Host Defense customer service at [email protected] or (877) 504-6926, or visit https://hostdefense.com/pages/where-to-buy.

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from mycofiltration and mycoremediation, to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense Mushrooms supplements line. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet. Fungi Perfecti is a Certified B Corporation and is third-party designated as Climate Positive, offsetting 110% of their carbon emissions.

