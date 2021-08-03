Fungible Appoints Cloud Services Veteran as VP of Product

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungible Inc. , a pioneer in data-centric computing, today announced the appointment of Toby Owen as Vice President of Product reporting to Fungible CEO Eric Hayes. Owen will lead Fungible in scaling the product team and managing Fungible's portfolio of products to deliver on Fungible's vision of revolutionizing the performance, economics, reliability and security of scale-out data centers across all markets.

Owen built his career at industry-defining cloud, hosting and technology solutions companies, including NetApp, Rackspace and Cogeco Peer 1 Hosting (now Aptum). He has a proven track record of developing strategic product roadmaps and delivering enterprise technologies that meet or exceed all stakeholders' expectations. Most recently, Owen led the Product Management at NetApp for SolidFire, where he spearheaded the expansion of NetApp's scale-out software-defined storage services.

"Toby is an outstanding talent who will be essential to driving our product roadmap forward," said Eric Hayes, CEO of Fungible. "Toby's experience and proven track record make us certain that Toby is the right leader for Fungible. This is a critical moment as we set our initial customer footprints, delivering products to tier 1 customers across multiple market segments."

Owen holds an MBA from the University of Texas and an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

