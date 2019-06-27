Fungible Closes $200 Million Series C Financing Led by SoftBank Vision Fund

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungible, a pioneer in data-centric computing, today announced it closed $200 million in Series C financing. The round was led by the SoftBank Vision Fund and included participation from Norwest Venture Partners and existing investors.

To date, Fungible has raised over $300 million in capital from venture capitalists and strategic investors including Battery Ventures, Mayfield Fund, Redline Capital and Walden Riverwood Ventures.

The Series C financing will be used to accelerate the company's product development and to ramp sales and marketing efforts.

"As the global data explosion and AI revolution unfold, global computing, storage and networking infrastructure are undergoing a fundamental transformation. Fungible's products enable data centers to leverage their existing hardware infrastructure and benefit from these new technology paradigms," said Deep Nishar, Senior Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. "We look forward to partnering with the Company's visionary and accomplished management team as they power the next generation of data centers."

Fungible was founded by Silicon Valley veterans Pradeep Sindhu and Bertrand Serlet. Sindhu previously founded Juniper Networks, held roles as CEO and CTO, and is now chief scientist. Prior to Fungible, Serlet founded a storage startup and before that was senior vice president of software engineering at Apple.

"Our vision is to provide such dramatic improvements to the performance, reliability and economics of data centers that applications previously unimaginable become possible," said Pradeep Sindhu, co-founder and CEO of Fungible. "Every significant advancement in technology is ultimately enabled by a step-function improvement in one of its fundamental building blocks; the Fungible Data Processing Unit (DPU)™ is a new essential building block that represents just such a step-function improvement."

The DPU is an entirely new category of programmable processor, complementary to existing processor categories, that will enable an order of magnitude improvement in the execution of data-centric workloads. The DPU can be deployed in data centers at all scales and geographies, placing Fungible in a strong position to capture a significant portion of the $120+ billion data center infrastructure market.

As part of the funding round, Deep Nishar will join Fungible's board of directors.

About Fungible

Silicon Valley-based Fungible is reimagining the performance, reliability and economics of today's data centers.

