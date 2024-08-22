Fungicides Market worth $32.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=356

By mode of action, systemic fungicide holds the highest market share in the fungicides market.

Systemic fungicides have a stronger market share in the global fungicides market because of their brilliant mode of action in providing full protection against fungal diseases. The systemic fungicides are mostly absorbed by the plants and distributed in all tissues, thereby offering very effective control of pathogens that may be unexposed at the time of application. Systemic action guarantees long-lasting protection and controls a wide spectrum of fungal pathogens, hence high efficacy in managing persistent and difficult-to-treat diseases. That, coupled with the efficacy and the ability to reduce the frequency of application, makes them more attractive to farmers and continues to consolidate their leading position in the fungicides market.

In the mode of application segment, foliar spray holds the highest market share in the fungicides market.

Foliar spray holds the largest market share in the fungicides market due to the fact that they have a more direct and efficient way of application. Since foliar sprays target the outside of leaves, they provide immediate protection and control against fungal pathogens, ensuring delivery of the fungicide to the most vulnerable points. This method allows for application precision, which reduces the risk of diseases spreading but maximizes treatment efficiency. Besides, the foliar sprays are versatile and can be used in a wide range of crops and growth stages; this makes this segment very diffused and holds the maximum market share.

The North America region holds a significant market share in the fungicides market

The fungicides market holds a significant share in North America because of the well-built infrastructure for agriculture and large adoption of modern technologies related to crop protection in this region. In this region, farming practices are extensive and varied, with the need for effective fungicide solutions against a wide range of fungal diseases and high yields. The Rio Grande Valley (citrus fruits) in Texas and Mexico, California's Central Valley (fruits and vegetables), the Gulf Coastal Plain (vegetables), and the Appalachian sandy valleys are all important agricultural areas in this zone (for cotton and tobacco). Moreover, this region also houses key manufacturers of fungicides and investment in continuous research and development that fuels innovation and product availability. Government regulatory support for agriculture productivity also aids the demand for fungicides, thereby cementing North America's dominant position within the global market.

Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), UPL (India), Corteva (US), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), NIPPON SODA CO, LTD. (Japan), Gowan Company (US), American Vanguard Corporation (US), Koppert (Netherlands), KUMIAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (Japan), Albaugh LLC (US), and Sipcam Oxon Spa (Italy).

