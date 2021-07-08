Funk Band Grooveswitch Announces Upcoming Live Shows to Inspire and Delight Pandemic-Weary Southern California Music Fans

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grooveswitch , the Southern California funk band fusing fresh sounds, lyrical messages and soulful grooves, today announces three upcoming July shows in San Pedro, Long Beach and Huntington Beach. Each live event is free to a pandemic-weary public who is eager to get out, shake their hips and (finally) get back in the groove.

LBC Funk Band Grooveswitch Grooveswitch frontwoman Sharnee Lee Scott

Based in Long Beach, Grooveswitch is made up of eight professional local, regional, national and international musicians whose refined accomplishments and talents spread across the funk, soul, rock, R&B, blues and pop genres. Inspired in particular by artists like Curtis Mayfield, Earth, Wind & Fire and James Brown and even Rage Against The Machine, the band's setlist includes a high-energy, highly danceable funk take on some of the world's most iconic songs as well as original material written by band members themselves.

Grooveswitch members include Sharnee Lee Scott on lead vocals; Steve Lunn on drums; Rick Jones on bass; Andre Cynkin on keys; Rodney Henretta on percussion; Gil Domingue on guitar; Steve Sydow on trumpet; and Ed Corbett on saxophone. A short promo video of Grooveswitch is attached below, as are photos and the original track, "Sisters and Brothers."

"This band is truly an ensemble of some of the most experienced and talented musicians I've ever worked with," said Scott , an Australia native who moved to Southern California in 2017. She previously was the frontwoman for Sharmber , a Sydney rock band with a continent-wide following who wowed audiences for more than a decade.

"Grooveswitch is everything I love about music, especially how it changes lives through thoughtful messaging and a contagious vibe," Scott said. "All eight of us are excited to spread that feeling at a time when people need it more than ever."

Two of the three July shows are indoors. Masks are not required to attend any of the events.

Details are as follows:

Groveswitch: July 2021

Sunday, July 11

11 a.m. — Noon (Outside)

Brouwerij West

110 E. 22nd St

San Pedro, California 90731

Saturday, July 17

9 p.m. — 11:30 pm (Inside)

Dipiazza's

5205 E. Pacific Coast Highway

Long Beach, California 90804

Sunday, July 18

9 p.m. — 10 p.m. (Inside)

Gallagher's Pub

300 CA-1 STE 113

Huntington Beach, California 92648

Follow Grooveswitch on Instagram and Facebook.

Press Inquiries:

Maggie O'Brien

Vibe Digital

213.328.9135

[email protected]

SOURCE Grooveswitch