FUNKIER reports a significant increase by high percentage in Sportswear sales during the epidemic period

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 crisis that hit the world in early 2020 forced the entire world industries to shut down, but had a positive effect on the bicycle industry.

In the absence of motorized transportation - the world has moved to riding two-wheelers, electrical or mechanical, which have had resulting in shortage of bicycles and parts worldwide.

The clothing and equipment manufacturers have had a great increase in revenue rate during the crisis of COVID-19. "The new situation is really unusual," explains Roni Katsav, owner of Funkier, the large clothing and equipment company. "When COVID-19 arrived, we did not work for two months and thought the world is coming to an end. Suddenly we saw that the bicycle industry was experiencing a big boom and the demand for cycling clothes went skyrocketing. Since we have returned to work, we have been busy working hard to catch up for the high demand at the apparel market."

The increase in demand was not only recorded in the international market in which FUNKIER operates, such as the USA, UK, Spain and Thailand. Surprisingly, these are not only customers who cultivate their sporting hobby, but also those who had been commuting to work with their bikes.

"During the quarantine, we had lots of free time, therefore a lot of new riders have joined the cycling family which increases sales mainly from the Internet," says Katsav.

The gyms were forced to close which made the cycling sport more popular in the general population that saw them buying bicycles for exercising and transportation. The United States saw a sharp increase in demand for bicycles that generates about $ 800 million a year in cycling clothing.

These days, it is launching a sales campaign for winter clothes and is offering a riding jacket for men starting at $ 16 and a bib for women starting at $ 19.

About

FUNKIER is the large bicycle clothing and equipment company. It was founded about 20 years ago as a fashion company and over the years was transformed into a sports apparel company. FUNKIER started marketing its products through bicycle and travel stores and other countries around the world such as the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Thailand, and Russia.

For more information, please contact Yaniv Levy, Director of Marketing Communications by email: [email protected]

SOURCE FUNKIER

Related Links

https://funkierbike.com/

