FunkkOFF! ® Inc. Launches TeethRefreshers®, First and Only All-In-One Reusable Toothbrush and Toothpaste Product to Refresh and Keep Your Teeth White

"Living near the wineries in Napa & Sonoma, I was on one of my many weekend trips when I realized my white teeth were turning a "Funkky'' shade of purple from the red wine. I whiten my teeth and like a fresh and white smile when I'm out, especially taking pictures," said Founder & CEO, Joelle S. Flynn. "To solve this issue, I would carry around a bulky toothpaste tube and full-size toothbrush in my purse. I was constantly brushing my teeth in between selfies and wine tastings to keep my white teeth fresh and white. One of these times, I reached into my purse and pulled out my lipstick, looked at it in the palm of my hand, and thought, 'Why isn't there a product as compact and reusable as my lipstick - but for my teeth?' and that is how FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® was born."

"FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® is a brilliant, multi-patented invention that provides an elegant and practical solution to an everyday problem we all have. We wrapped this up in a clever and fun brand that we plan to extend to other game-changing products in the oral care, personal care and beauty categories." says Co-Founder, COO & CMO, Sonia Hounsell. "FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® is one of those products that you try once and realize you cannot live without it."

FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® utilizes an easy-twist mechanism and aerated cap to make brushing convenient and hygienic. Twist the bottom, brush and with a quick rinse of the bristles, they are as easy to use as chapstick - but for your teeth. With over 80% of Americans using some form of teeth whitening product in their oral routine, TeethRefreshers® is the only all-in-one discreet and reusable toothbrush + toothpaste on the market that gives you the power to be confident anytime, anywhere all day or night.

FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers® uniquely features:

All-In One Toothbrush + Tooth Gel

Portable

Reusable 30x

100% All-Natural, Proprietary Peppermint Tooth Gel

Fluoride-Free

SLS-Free

Cruelty-Free

BPA-Free

Gluten-Free

Vegan

ABOUT FunkkOFF!® Inc.

FunkkOFF!® Inc. is a Women-Owned company and Lifestyle Brand that develops products to help everyone look and feel "Red Carpet Ready". Their flagship creation, FunkkOFF! TeethRefreshers®, will be the first of many new products, "Secret Weapons" that get the "Funkk®" "OFF '' quickly, discreetly and on-the-go. For more information on FunkkOFF!® Inc. please visit www.funkkoff.com

