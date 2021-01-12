Funko Awards ChizComm Beacon Media Multi-Platform Media for New Toy Line

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ChizComm Beacon Media is pleased to announce that it has signed with leading pop culture consumer products company Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FNKO) to handle multi-platform media for their newest toy line, Snapsies.

ChizComm Beacon Media has been awarded Funko, Inc. kids media across linear, digital, VOD, OTT, influencer, search, and social which includes their new @originalfunkokids YouTube and Instagram channels.

"As Funko diversifies its portfolio into toys, being selected as their partner to help push this agenda forward is an incredible honor," says Harold Chizick, CEO of ChizComm. "It's a brand we've always admired and we look forward to sharing our innovative approach and expertise in connecting with kids, families and fans to create as much awareness and momentum as possible."

About ChizComm

ChizComm is a full-service marketing and communications agency, specializing in the strategic planning and execution of public relations, digital marketing, social media, and creative services. Through its ChizComm Beacon Media division, ChizComm offers media research, planning, and buying services. The company is the largest purchaser of children's media across traditional and emerging platforms (including TV, OTT, VOD, OLV, Social and Digital Media). Focused on cultivating long-lasting, impactful connections between consumers and brands across a diverse range of industries including consumer products, entertainment, gaming, lifestyle and tech. ChizComm's integrated expertise brings the voice of brands to the forefront and makes them part of influential consumer conversation.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

