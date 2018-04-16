Funky & Co. Releases the Mom Needs Some Love Collection

PADUCAH, Texas, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Mother's Day, Funky & Co. is releasing the Mom Needs Some Love Collection. This Collection features coffee mugs that celebrate Moms for their strength, their bravery, and their love.

Funky & Co. is known for designing products that celebrate life, and remind us of the memories made along the way. The Mom Needs Some Love Collection recognizes Mom for all the sacrifices she makes for her family; not just on Mother's Day, but every day.

15 ounce ceramic mug for the "Boss Mom."

The Collection will be sold exclusively through Etsy, Inc. at www.funkyandcompany.etsy.com. Mugs, such as the "Boss Mom" mug and the "Moms Are the Future" mug are expected to be bestsellers for Mother's Day gifts. Each mug retails for $19.50.

Product designer and President of Funky & Co., Dinah Brothers, states, "I love this Collection. The colors are vivid and the messages printed on the mugs will ring true for lots of Moms out there."

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For more information about the Mom Needs Some Love Collection or for an interview with Dinah Brothers please contact FunkyBrothers@FunkyMugClub.com. Media high-res photos are available upon request.

ABOUT FUNKY & CO.

Funky & Co. designs and creates unique and fun ceramic mugs to celebrate loves, adventures, and experiences in this crazy, wonderful, and challenging life.

