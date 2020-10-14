Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzer Makes A Splash In The Hard Seltzer Market

The refreshing and lightly boozy beverages boast only 90 Funkin' calories, one gram of carbohydrate, and zero grams of sugar. All four flavors bring out the true essence of Florida's beaches and tropical climate in each 12oz slim can. Funky Buddha's master brewers included natural flavors synonymous with the Sunshine State like key lime, mango, grapefruit, guava, and blood orange.

Funky Buddha is known for being a trusted and authentic brewery with a pedigree for award-winning liquid using the highest-quality ingredients. When making the Premium Hard Seltzer, Funky Buddha used superior sources of alcohol like cane sugar and blue agave syrup which gets completely fermented during the brewing process. This results in a crisper cleaner taste. These positively funky crafted thirst quenchers are filled with only quality and natural ingredients, making them a true premium hard seltzer.

"When we were making a seltzer, we knew we had to make it funky the way we know how using flavorful quality ingredients, and we had fun creating flavor combinations that went bolder than any other seltzer brand in the market," said Ryan Sentz, Director of Brewing Operations and Co-Founder of Funky Buddha Brewery. "The flavor profiles of each seltzer resulted in a cooler refreshing experience that we think will appeal to our loyal funky fans and new drinkers once they take their first sip."

A variety pack of twelve 12oz cans retails for $18.99. Each 12-pack has three cans of each of the four funky flavors. Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzers are now available throughout Florida at retailers such as Publix Grocery Stores, Walmart, Winn Dixie, Whole Foods, Total Wine & Spirits and ABC Fine Wine. Consumers can also enjoy the Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzers at the Funky Buddha Brewery Tap Room in Oakland Park, Florida. Plans to expand product availability and the development of additional flavors will be announced in the future.

About Funky Buddha

Funky Buddha started from humble beginnings at a small brewpub in Boca Raton by brothers Ryan and KC Sentz. Tired of the standard beer offerings, they took matters into their own brewhouse, whipping up unconventional-yet-exceptional ales. They are still Funkin' up the industry a decade later, crafting unique libations from the curious confines of their Oakland Park, Florida headquarters. Funky Buddha products are currently available at bars, restaurants, and retailers across the state of Florida. As part of the Constellation Brands family, Funky Buddha joins the iconic Corona Extra, Robert Mondavi Wines, SVEKDA Vodka, and over 100 other premium brands to make Constellation the number one multi-category beverage alcohol company in the U.S.

About Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzer

Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzer is made with cane sugar and blue agave for a crisp, clean taste. It is available in four bright, natural flavors including Tropical Mango Guava, Lush Key Lime Cherry, Juicy Blood Orange, and Crisp Pink Grapefruit. Best of all, it is only 90 Funkin' Calories, one gram of carbohydrate, and zero grams of sugar. Funky Buddha Premium Hard Seltzer is currently available in a variety 12-pack and can be found at retailers across the state of Florida.

