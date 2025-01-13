FunL Introduces Stretchable Funnel to Revolutionize Fluid Transfer

MAHOPAC, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CKD Solutions, LLC. proudly unveils the FunL Stretchable Funnel, designed to redefine the way automotive enthusiasts, trade professionals, DIYers, and household users handle fluid transfers. The FunL delivers unparalleled versatility and efficiency, making messy spills and outdated methods a thing of the past.

A standout feature of the FunL is its ability to replace all sizes of funnels, eliminating the need to search for the right one. No more frustration over funnel sizes and no more worrying about the right fit for every task. The FunL's innovative stretchable design adapts seamlessly to fit a wide range of container shapes and sizes from automotive fluid bottles to household cleaner containers and countless other pouring applications. Whether transferring large quantities of oil or a small amount of liquid detergent, FunL is the go-to tool for all your fluid transfer needs.

Crafted from premium-quality NBR (Nitrile Butadiene Rubber), FunL is built for durability and resistance to a broad spectrum of automotive fluids and other chemicals. The patented leak-proof seal ensures a completely mess-free transfer, preventing spills while saving time. Additionally, its non-stick, fluid-resistant NBR material rinses clean in seconds, ensuring effortless maintenance after every use.

"Our goal with FunL is to provide a smarter, cleaner, and more reliable fluid transfer experience," said Keneth Lopez, Founder of FunL. "We've designed FunL to solve common pain points like leakage and poor fitting, creating a product that meets the highest standards of performance and convenience. FunL replaces antiquated technology, offering a solution that's modern, efficient, and user-friendly."

FunL empowers automotive enthusiasts, trade professionals, DIYers, and households to transfer fluids more efficiently, reducing time, effort, and mess while maintaining a clean workspace. It's the perfect addition to any toolbox, garage, or household.

Applications include automotive fluids, household cleaners, oils, paints, and other liquids, making it ideal for a wide range of tasks. Say goodbye to the hassle of finding the right funnel size. With FunL, you have a reliable, stretchable solution that covers all your fluid transfer needs.

For more information, visit www.newfunl.com or contact Keneth Lopez at [email protected] .

