Funnel Boost Media Reports Patient Discovery Gains for Two Healthcare Clinics
News provided byFunnel Boost Media
Dec 15, 2025, 07:39 ET
Funnel Boost Media reports that targeted SEO improvements for a multi-location vein clinic and an urban dental practice produced triple-digit growth in users, sessions, and patient leads.
SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based digital marketing agency Funnel Boost Media helped two healthcare clinics improve patient discovery and online performance through long-term SEO and content optimization.
The clinics included San Antonio Vein & Artery Clinic (VSAC), a vein-health provider with locations in San Antonio and El Paso, and a dental practice in downtown Chicago. Both operate in competitive markets dominated by national healthcare sites and medical publishers.
Funnel Boost Media implemented strategies including optimization of service pages and website structure for local search visibility, expansion of educational content and blogs aligned with patient concerns, local SEO improvements across multiple locations, and updates to content hierarchy and on-page SEO for high-intent search queries.
VSAC achieved:
- 184% increase in users
- 213% increase in sessions
- 354% increase in on-site engagement actions
- 15 Page 1 rankings for competitive vein-treatment terms within 6 months
The dental practice saw:
- 225% increase in conversions
- 93% rise in conversion rate
- 32% increase in users
- Approximately 15 new patient leads per month from organic search
"These cases demonstrate that structured, patient-focused SEO continues to drive measurable growth in competitive healthcare markets," said Ryan Duncan, CEO of Funnel Boost Media.
Learn more about these case studies and how Funnel Boost Media supports healthcare SEO at:
About Funnel Boost Media
Funnel Boost Media is a Texas-based digital marketing agency that helps service businesses grow online through search optimization, content, and performance tracking. The agency specializes in multi-location SEO strategies that align technical foundations with local search demand.
Media Contact
Ryan Duncan, Founder & CEO
210-880-1902
[email protected]
https://www.funnelboostmedia.net/
SOURCE Funnel Boost Media
Share this article