FunnelAmplified Launches Partnership with DLA Ignite

"We are excited to partner with Tim Hughes and the DLA Ignite team to add their innovative social selling training to our offering," said Brandon Lee, CEO of FunnelAmplified. "By combining our unique digital engagement platform designed for social selling with the best social selling training in the world, the result is a world class sales transformation solution for enterprise brands. I thought our social selling training was good. And it is. But DLA Ignite has taken social influence to a whole new level. My belief is that social is the 3 rd wave of digital transformation and companies need to look at social completely different than they ever have before. DLA Ignite, Timothy Hughes, and Adam Gray understand this and have created systems to solve it. That is why we choose to partner with them."

The FunnelAmplified and DLA Ignite partnership provides FunnelAmplified users access to innovative sales training that has proven to transform sales organization results around the world. Since relevant, interesting, and entertaining content coupled with conversations are at the heart of building relationships online, the partnership between FunnelAmplified and DLA Ignite could not be more appropriate. DLA Ignite will be adding their social sales training into the FunnelAmplified platform offering, teaching sales reps how to use social media to foster conversations and relationships with the right connections in order to improve sales results. The FunnelAmplified digital engagement software platform will help those sales professionals create, source, and share appropriate content through their social, email and all digital channels. The technology enables personal ContentHubs for each sales representative, which create relationships, micro-funnels, and activity tracking specific to a sales reps known and unknown prospects.

"FunnelAmplified helps salespeople facilitate content sharing within social channels in meaningful ways, thus providing value that fosters conversations and relationships," said Timothy Hughes, Co-Founder of DLA Ignite. "Our partnership with FunnelAmplified ensures that brand that have sales teams using their platform are well equipped to use it effectively through social selling."

The social selling training partnership between FunnelAmplified and DLA Ignite is available now and customers can activate this innovating sales training by contacting FunnelAmplified customer support today.

About FunnelAmplified

FunnelAmplified is a SaaS solution that aligns sales activity with the modern buyer's journey. In our digital world, for sales teams to win more deals they need to organize their sales processes to match customer preferences. FunnelAmplified provides better content performance, in a personalized format with actionable analytics to assist sales teams in generating robust and healthy pipelines.

FunnelAmplified is a sales tool that amplifies marketing department resources, reach, and results by leveraging your existing tools and marketing content to improve sales performance. For more information about FunnelAmplified, visit FunnelAmplified.com.

About DLA Ignite

At DLA Ignite we help create digital organizations. A digital organization sees social media as a platform for closing the gap between clients, prospects, remote employees and potential recruits. We work with organizations on every continent from the largest multi-nationals to some smaller businesses that share our vision of delivering greater reach, visibility, trust and efficiency by becoming social. The results speak for themselves significant increases in sales conversations, pipeline and revenue AND reduction in media spend, recruitment costs whilst reducing staff churn and improving morale. If this sounds too good to be true consider this. The staggering growth in both size and amount of time spent on social networks shows that it is where people want to be.

Despite this though, organizations have failed to move their strategies of how they engage people to reflect this, instead hoping social media will disappear. We deliver this change through assessment of the current situation, understanding objectives then deployment of a well proven change program to educate and empower employees to be active and effective on social channels. We deliver this through our partner network of likeminded companies and individuals who are expert and helping organizations develop in this space. For more information about DLA Ignite, visit dlaignite.com

