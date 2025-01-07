Funnel's 2024: new partnerships, inaugural sold out Forum, continued innovation, surpassing growth goals, commitment to housing equality, and six awards

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel , the proven AI-infused CRM, today announced its 2024 highlights. Throughout the past year, Funnel continued to innovate and disrupt the multifamily industry through partnerships with clients, a steadfast commitment to housing equality, driving further innovation in their solutions, hosting the inaugural (sold out) Forum , and winning awards. The company continued to push boundaries and redefine what's possible in multifamily.

Key Highlights of 2024:

A new era of multifamily operations is being led by our partners

Funnel's PROVEN AI-infused CRM empowers multifamily leaders to streamline operations, save costs, and elevate renter experiences. Leaders continue to join Funnel to drive operational excellence across their portfolios including: Monument Real Estate Services , Avanti Residential , Kane Realty Corporation , Roers Companies, Redstone Residential , Security Properties Residential , Cornerstone , and Providence Real Estate .

Inaugural Forum: A sold-out success

Funnel hosted its first-ever Forum, bringing together believers in a better operating model. Representing 2.5 million units across 49 property management companies, including 28 NMHC Top 50 owners and managers, which accounted for 12% of the professionally managed units in the United States. The event underscored Funnel's role as a trusted catalyst for change in the multifamily industry.

Commitment to housing equality continues

HOME by Funnel Inc., continued its fight for housing equality. Funnel donated $1 for every new lease signed using their online leasing platform to HOME, and made strides in raising awareness for housing equity with their continued partner Entryway. Watch this recent video which showcases the impact of this partnership.

Redefining innovation in multifamily

Funnel innovated relentlessly dropping 188 product updates — that's more than one update every other day all year long, including weekends and holidays. Below are our marquee launches: MyQueue+ , voice AI , generative AI , pre-tour ID verification , new integrations , and more.

Earned multiple awards and accolades

Funnel's efforts did not go unnoticed. The company received several prestigious recognitions, including:

Looking Ahead

The company is committed to pushing the envelope in multifamily including: AI and how that will shift multifamily workflows, the second-annual Forum, HOME and housing equality, award-winning work culture through a team of top performers, as well as, continued and deepening partnership with industry leaders. The best is yet to come, and the future of multifamily is PINK.

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

Media Contact:

Funnel

Hannah O'Leary

Sr. Manager Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Funnel