FunnL (a movingDneedle Pvt Ltd Company) Announces Appointment of Shashi Vadana Reddy as Global Head of Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FunnL (a movingDneedle Pvt Ltd Company), a leading provider of B2B sales outsourcing and lead generation and engagement SaaS tools, today announced the appointment of Ms Shashi Vadana Reddy as Global Head of FunnL.ai.

With over 25 years of experience in marketing, Reddy brings invaluable expertise to the table, having previously held enriched roles at Deloitte as Corporate Communications Manager and at Upgrad, an Edtech company, in Digital Marketing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shashi Vadana Reddy to the FunnL.ai team," said Sanju Pillai, CEO at movingDneedle. "Her extensive experience and proven track record in the marketing industry will be instrumental in driving our global expansion and helping us achieve our ambitious goals." Ms Reddy's expertise in marketing strategy, brand management, and digital marketing will be crucial in leading FunnL.ai's marketing efforts and introducing the innovative tool to companies seeking to enhance their B2B sales. She will oversee a multi-faceted omni-channel strategy that enhances the company's online reputation and transcends traditional paid ads and SEO, incorporating PR activities and podcasts to broaden FunnL.ai's reach. "I am excited to join the FunnL.ai team and contribute my expertise to help the company achieve its full potential," said Ms Reddy. "I am particularly impressed with FunnL.ai's innovative technology and its commitment to helping businesses of all sizes improve their B2B sales performance." Reddy's appointment is a significant step forward for FunnL.ai as the company expands its global reach and continues to develop cutting-edge solutions for B2B sales organizations. Her leadership and expertise will be invaluable in driving the company's growth and success.

FunnL.ai, under the leadership of Ms Reddy, is poised to redefine B2B marketing strategies with its advanced SaaS tools. The company aims to integrate data-driven approaches, leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance lead generation and customer engagement. Reddy's appointment marks a pivotal moment for FunnL.ai, as it seeks to solidify its position in the competitive B2B market.

About FunnL.ai movingDneedle is a leading provider of B2B sales outsourcing and lead generation and engagement SaaS tools. The company's mission is to help businesses of all sizes improve their B2B sales performance through a suite of innovative tools and services. With 350+ employees, FunnL is headquartered in Hyderabad, India and has offices in the US and UK.

Contact: Shashi Vadana Reddy

[email protected]

SOURCE FunnL