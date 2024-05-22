Funny Water Appoints FoodTech Veteran Jarrett Malnarich as CEO

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FUNNY WATER, the trailblazing Hard Water brand with natural flavors and no carbonation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jarrett Malnarich as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). FUNNY WATER Co-Founder & Fractional CEO PJ Loughran will be transitioning into the role of President / Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, effective immediately.

Jarrett brings over 20 years of experience of executive leadership to the food and technology landscape, drawing expertise from his work with private and public companies within the alternative CPG market. He possesses expertise in vision execution, strategic and business development to scale emerging CPG companies, as well as ensuring resources and capital are in place to support growth.

"Jarrett is the right leader, a skilled strategist with a deep well of experience building alternative CPG brands internationally, to take FUNNY WATER through the next stage of growth. I have full confidence that he will propel our business forward," said FUNNY WATER founder PJ Loughran.

Throughout his career, Jarrett has helped build several successful CPG and food technology companies, that included a beverage company to be acquired by Nestle and a coffee company to Kraft Heinz. As newly appointed CEO, Jarrett will use his experience in strategic finance and fundraising as FUNNY WATER gears up for its Series B funding round.

"This is a major breakthrough moment for FUNNY WATER as the demand in this category skyrockets. I couldn't be more proud to join this team and see a massive opportunity for investors to get behind the brand," said CEO Jarrett Malnarich.

Jarrett has nearly a decade of experience serving as CEO in a variety of positions and industries. Most recently, Jarrett served as CEO of a progressive food technology company, where he was responsible for the company's financing, product development, and revenue forecasting.

About FUNNY WATER

FUNNY WATER is low-ABV flavored alcoholic water with no carbonation that wants to burst the drinking world's bubbles. With a light, refreshing taste and unique natural flavor combinations, this is the beverage for all bubble haters that want to say goodbye to the bloat and remember the nights they'll never forget. It's hard water, the good kind, and the responsible way to behave irresponsibly.

https://www.funnywater.com/

