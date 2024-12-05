FunnyFuzzy Partners with Best Friends Animal Society® to Support Save Them All® Initiative

FunnyFuzzy collaborates with Best Friends Animal Society® to promote animal welfare through a donation program launching Nov. 20, 2024.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FunnyFuzzy is committed to strengthening the bond between humans and pets while addressing the urgent need for animal rescue. According to Best Friends Animal Society® (BFAS), in 2023, 415,000 dogs and cats were killed in shelters across the United States simply because they didn't have safe places to call home. To make a meaningful impact, FunnyFuzzy will donate 2% of sales from its Protector Cover product line to support BFAS's Save Them All® initiative. The program aims to save at least 90% of shelter animals, significantly reducing euthanasia rates and creating a brighter future for homeless pets.

"Providing every animal with a loving home is at the core of what we do, and it's the very reason we built this brand," said Mengxian Cheung, brand marketing director of FunnyFuzzy. "Through this partnership with Best Friends Animal Society®, our mission is to provide every animal in need with a loving home and help them grow in love in their new environment. We aim to empower pet owners to join this movement, giving every animal a chance to thrive."

A key highlight of the collaboration is the launch of a new yellow product line, symbolizing compassion and support for rescued pets. This product line enhances awareness and visibility for the Save Them All® initiative, allowing pet lovers to contribute to the cause while enjoying high-quality, functional products for their furry friends.

FunnyFuzzy's commitment to animal welfare extends beyond products. By aligning with Best Friends Animal Society®, the company not only highlights the urgent needs of shelter animals but also offers pet owners practical ways to make a difference. Every purchase from the Protector Cover line directly contributes to saving lives. Additionally, FunnyFuzzy will share updates and stories of rescued animals on its social platforms, enabling customers to see the impact of their contributions firsthand.

About FunnyFuzzy: Founded with a passion for pets, FunnyFuzzy specializes in creating products tailored to your pet's needs, fostering deeper connections between pets and their owners. From innovative pet carriers to cozy couch covers, FunnyFuzzy combines functionality with style, making it easier than ever for pet owners to care for their furry friends. Learn more at https://funnyfuzzy.com/pages/save-them-all and follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/funnyfuzzy_pet/.

About Best Friends Animal Society®: Founded in 1984, Best Friends Animal Society® (BFAS) is a leader in animal welfare and the driving force behind the Save Them All® initiative, which has significantly reduced shelter euthanasia rates nationwide. BFAS is renowned for creating the largest animal sanctuary in the United States, providing a safe haven for thousands of animals while working toward a future where every pet has a loving home. The Save Them All® initiative has helped reduce euthanasia rates by over 70% since its inception, showcasing the power of nationwide partnerships and community engagement. Discover more about their work at https://bestfriends.org/ and follow them on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/bestfriendsanimalsociety/.

