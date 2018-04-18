Funraise Aims to Increase Philanthropy, Announces Partnership with Orange County Community Foundation and Offers $100k Match For Collaborative Giving Days

The first Giving Day will be April 25th and aims to raise $500,000 in 24 hours for ending homelessness in the county. Sixteen nonprofits are involved in the online campaign, including Families Forward, HomeAid Orange County, and Thomas House. You can find the complete list of participants, host your own fundraiser, and make donations on Funraise's 'Help Them Home' campaign site at https://help-them-home.funraise.org/.

"Collaborative Giving Days are an excellent way for nonprofits to join around a common theme and leverage the power of a combined marketing effort," said Funraise's Chief Executive and Co-Founder Justin Wheeler. "Giving Days provide incentive and excitement for donors to learn about organizations and make an impact. We're thrilled to offer what we believe are the best tools to fundraise, and enthusiastically support OCCF's mission to increase philanthropy overall."

OCCF has had tremendous success with previous Giving Days, raising over $5 million during two 30-hour iheartOC events in 2015 and 2016. They've since expanded their model to a series of Giving Days organized around common themes. An innovator in Collaborative Giving, the Foundation found Funraise to be a similarly forward-thinking technology partner and fundraising platform. Local organizations will have access to use Funraise's cutting-edge tools and CRM for their own Giving Days.

"Funraise is a powerful platform that will significantly expand the impact of Orange County Giving Days," said Cathleen Otero, VP of Donor Relations and Programs at OCCF. "We are also delighted to accept their pledge to match up to $100,000 in donations."

Additional Giving Days will be supported by OCCF and Funraise over the next year.

About Funraise

Funraise is redefining the future of nonprofit fundraising. With hundreds of customers raising more than $100 million this year, Funraise uses technology, design, and strategy to build the best tools for nonprofits to increase donations and manage donors. Some of the world's largest and most innovative nonprofits—including Red Nose Day (Comic Relief), Liberty in North Korea, and Action Against Hunger—rely on Funraise technology to power their fundraising. Learn more at www.funraise.io

About Orange County Community Foundation

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded $510 million in grants and scholarships and ranks among the top 10 percent in asset size among more than 780 U.S. community foundations. For more information, visit oc-cf.org.

Media Contact:

Meagan Kirkpatrick

meagan@funraise.io

