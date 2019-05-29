Funrise Announces Global Master Toy License with Caterpillar Inc. for New Line of Toy Vehicles

VAN NUYS, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Funrise today announced that it has entered into a new multi-year toy license with Caterpillar , the world's leading construction equipment manufacturer. Under the agreement, Funrise will bring its expertise in product development, manufacturing and brand marketing to produce, distribute and market a line of realistic toy machines based on Cat® construction machines.

The Cat toy line from Funrise is expected to include machines in a wide range of styles with innovative features including motorized toys, toys with lights and sounds, and radio control that are perfect for indoor and outdoor play, as well as free-wheeling toys in different scales, and Cat machines made of metal, all appropriate for ages 3 and up.

"Caterpillar is a widely recognized and trusted brand, and we are thrilled to create toys that bring the dynamic and larger-than-life construction world of Caterpillar to kids and families around the world," said Randy Shoemaker, Sr. Vice President, Global Brand Marketing, Funrise.

"For over 90 years, Cat products and services have been helping customers build a better world," said Kenny Beaupre, Global Licensing Manager, Caterpillar Inc. "In a similar way, Cat toys are used by boys and girls around the globe to build whatever their imaginations dream. Toys are educational, instructive and nurture creativity. Together with Funrise, we look forward to bringing increased innovation to the Cat toy line."

About Funrise

Funrise is a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys worldwide. Delivering fun for kids of all ages, Funrise portfolio consists of its own brands including GAZILLION®, HERODRIVE™, FART NINJAS™ and RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™, as well as licensed properties from premier partners. For more information, visit https://www.funrise.com.

About Caterpillar

For more than 90 years, Caterpillar Inc. has been making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Customers turn to Caterpillar to help them develop infrastructure, energy and natural resource assets. With 2018 sales and revenues of $54.722 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The company principally operates through its three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

SOURCE Funrise Toy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.funrise.com

