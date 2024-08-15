Funrise Announces Launch of Furlings: New Curiously Cute Interactive Plush

Set to Be the Must-Have Toy This Holiday Season

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funrise, a leading innovator in the world of toys and entertainment, today announced the launch of Furlings, new interactive plush toys that are set to become the must-have toy this holiday season. Packed with 80+ grins and growls and a curiously cute design, Furlings captivate children with their long whimsical tails, magically animated eyes and irresistibly fluffy fur.

"We are so excited to introduce Furlings to the market," said Kristine Wheeler, Director, Global Brand Marketing & Operations at Funrise. "Combining the timeless charm of plush toys with the innovative features that today's kids love, Furlings create an interactive and engaging experience that makes playtime magical and memorable."

The whimsical world of Furlings includes Finley, the loving dragon, Aspen, the adventurous Yeti, and Cleo, the mischievous jackalope. Press their belly to start the fun, shake for giggles and laughs, squeeze their ear for growls and press their nose for sneezes and roars. Kids can even wrap the slap band tail around their arm for upside-down fun! More than just adorable friends, Furlings are treasured companions that offer children endless surprises and joy with every interaction.

Furlings, recommended for children 3 years and up, are available now on Walmart.com. Aspen, a Walmart exclusive, is in stores now! Cleo and Finley are available for pre-order on Amazon. Each Furling has a suggested retail price of $39.99, making them an affordable and delightful gift for the holiday season.

Follow your favorite Furling on Instagram and TikTok @FurlingsToys! For more information about Funrise and their exciting range of toys and products, please visit funrise.com.

About Funrise

For over 35 years, Funrise has been a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of toys worldwide. Our mission is to create fun for kids of all ages by building impactful brands through innovation, creativity and imagination. We strive towards excellence in all we do to ensure our products are enjoyed by consumers throughout the world. Our portfolio consists of internal brands including GAZILLION®, FURLINGS™, FART NINJAS™, BURP ZOMBIES™, MIGHTY FLEET™ and more, as well as licensed properties from premier partners like Cat®, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles®, SpongeBob SquarePants™, and other global entertainment companies.

Funrise is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, CA, with additional offices and showrooms globally. Funrise is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Matrix Holdings Limited.

