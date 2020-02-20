Funrise Toys Showcases New Toy Brand While Expanding Existing Lines At 2020 New York Toy Fair

VAN NUYS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Funrise, Inc., an industry leader and global innovator in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of children's toys worldwide, will debut their new children's products at the 2020 New York Toy Fair this week. Showcasing their 2020 product range at Booth #1803, Funrise Toys is continuing their commitment to develop quality products that encourage children to explore their imaginations and indulge in creative play.

Funrise Toys will feature new brands including the BFF Bright Fairy Friends, as well as extending their existing product lines Gazillion Bubbles, Cat®, and Fart Ninjas. More information about Funrise's new products include:

Unbox your new BFF with the magical Bright Fairy Friends ! Unveil which magical fairy doll you get along with 6 surprise fairy accessories! Each fairy comes housed in its very own fairy home with bright, motion activated twinkle lights as well as light up fairy wings! With over 12 styles to collect, these BFF dolls can Shine Together! MSRP: $9.99 ; Ages 3+; Fall 2020

! Unveil which magical fairy doll you get along with 6 surprise fairy accessories! Each fairy comes housed in its very own fairy home with bright, motion activated twinkle lights as well as light up fairy wings! With over 12 styles to collect, these BFF dolls can Shine Together! CAT® is the only construction vehicle brand that puts kids in the driver's seat of their favorite construction vehicles with realistic styling and innovative features that bring the vehicles to life. Children can take control with the newest line of dynamic construction toys including the Massive Mover RC , Future Force Cement Mixer , S teel Dump Truck and more! MSRP: < $49.99 ; Ages 5+; Fall 2020

is the only construction vehicle brand that puts kids in the driver's seat of their favorite construction vehicles with realistic styling and innovative features that bring the vehicles to life. Children can take control with the newest line of dynamic construction toys including the , , and more! Gazillion Bubbles has led the charge in creating premium bubble products for over 15 years! The latest to join the extensive array of bubble toys and machines is the Bubble Rush , the next generation bubble machine that blows the most bubbles ever! With Gazillion Bubbles, you'll run out of breath before you run out of bubbles! MSRP: < $19.99 ; Ages 3+; Spring 2020

has led the charge in creating premium bubble products for over 15 years! The latest to join the extensive array of bubble toys and machines is the , the next generation bubble machine that blows the most bubbles ever! With Gazillion Bubbles, you'll run out of breath before you run out of bubbles! Trained in the art of espionage, gassassination and skilled in martial farts, Fart Ninjas Series 2 is the continuation of the gross out action-figure line that allows you to "surprise and disgust" your friends with…farts when you least expect it! MSRP: < $5.99 ; Ages 5+; Spring 2020

"We are thrilled to exhibit our newest product lines at this year's Toy Fair," said Stephanie Simpson Bughi, Vice President Global Brand Marketing. "Our goal is to consistently develop an expansive line of dynamic products that encourage children to openly indulge in fun, creative, and educational play and this year is no exception. Our range of products includes something for everyone."

Toy Fair New York is taking place at the Javits Center from February 22nd – 25th. For more information about Funrise visit https://www.funrise.com and at their social channels @FunriseToys on Facebook and Instagram and @Funrise_Toys on Twitter. For Funrise Toys' virtual press office please visit http://toyfair.vporoom.com/Funrise.

About Funrise

Funrise is a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys and games worldwide. Delivering fun for kids of all ages, Funrise creates toys and games for high-profile brands including CAT®, GAZILLION®, HERODRIVE™ and SUNNY BUNNIES.™ Funrise is also the creator, producer and brand owner of RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™. For more information, visit https://www.funrise.com.

