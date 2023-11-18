This original and innovative collection marks a significant milestone in FUNWHOLE's commitment to creativity and unique design.

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FUNWHOLE, a lighting brick brand renowned for its commitment to innovation and unique design, is revolutionizing the world of building sets with its exceptional focus on light-up creations. With a mission to bring a whole new level of excitement and creativity to builders, FUNWHOLE is igniting imaginations and transforming the way we play with building blocks.

FUNWHOLE Leads Innovation with Original Steampunk Building Sets

What sets FUNWHOLE apart is its remarkable light-up feature, a game-changer in the industry. Recognizing the absence of this captivating element in other building sets, FUNWHOLE saw an opportunity to bridge the gap and create a seamless experience where lights and blocks work together in perfect harmony.

FUNWHOLE's commitment to excellence extends beyond the lights themselves. The brand prioritizes the quality of its building blocks and accessories, ensuring durability and compatibility for stable and sturdy constructions. Through continuous optimization of designs and assembly sequences, FUNWHOLE provides builders with a solid foundation for their imaginative creations.

Addressing the challenges of lighting design and installation, FUNWHOLE has meticulously resolved these issues to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers. By eliminating unnecessary complications, FUNWHOLE allows builders to focus on the fun and creativity that its sets inspire.

"With FUNWHOLE, you get the best of both worlds – the joy of building during the day and the enchantment of lights at night," says Jack, CEO of FUNWHOLE. "Our sets bring warmth, companionship, and endless entertainment, creating unforgettable experiences for builders."

FUNWHOLE has always been driven by a passion for pushing boundaries and reimagining the possibilities of building sets. The Steampunk World series embodies this spirit of innovation, combining the charm of Victorian aesthetics with futuristic elements to create a truly captivating experience.

Being in a fictional world set against the backdrop of the 18th and 19th-century European Industrial Revolution, this series showcases a distinctive style that highlights intricate ornamentation and exposed mechanical elements, setting it apart from traditional building sets. Designed to cater to steampunk enthusiasts, science fiction enthusiasts who are drawn to futuristic and fantastical elements, and street scene enthusiasts seeking personalized experiences, it offers a wide range of choices.

Drawing inspiration from the retro-futuristic Steampunk genre since April 2022, each set in the collection features intricate details, gears, and imaginative storytelling elements. From train, train station and airship to trading center and vintage car, every set captures the essence of the Steampunk theme and invites builders to embark on a journey into a world of adventure and innovation.

1. F9006-Steampunk Train (1056 Pieces) Launch Time: September 2022

F9007-Steampunk Train Station (1843 Pieces) Launch Time: October 2022

The train is a marvel of engineering, featuring a beautifully designed locomotive adorned with brass fixtures, gears, and cogs. The intricately detailed carriages offer a glimpse into the luxurious world of the steampunk elite, with plush seating and ornate decorations.

But the journey doesn't end there. The train station awaits, a masterpiece of architectural brilliance. The station's platform stands tall, adorned with intricate brass fixtures and a mesmerizing clockwork mechanism. The steam-powered machinery hums in the background, adding to the immersive experience.

Imagine the bustling platform, filled with passengers, their excitement palpable, eagerly awaiting their next adventure as the steam billows from the locomotive. This extraordinary building set transports you to an alternate reality, where steam-powered locomotives rule the tracks and intricate clockwork mechanisms bring life to every detail.

2. F9014-Steampunk Airship (1641 Pieces) Launch Time: July 2023

This magnificent airship features a meticulously crafted design with iconic brass accents and intricate gears. The classic color palette of rich browns and burnished golds adds a touch of vintage charm, while the airship's sleek silhouette and graceful curves evoke a sense of adventure and exploration.

As you embark on a journey aboard the airship, you'll be transported to a realm of limitless possibilities. The spacious interior offers a world of discovery, with hidden compartments, interactive controls, and luxurious seating for passengers to enjoy the breathtaking views from above.

Whether you're a steampunk enthusiast, an adventurer at heart, or simply captivated by the allure of flight, this set promises an unforgettable experience. So, fasten your goggles, adjust your top hat, and prepare to soar to new heights of imagination and wonder aboard the airship.

3. F9017-Steampunk Trading Center (2680 Pieces) Launch Time: September 2023

The trading center is a haven for traders, inventors, and enthusiasts alike, offering a unique blend of vintage aesthetics and cutting-edge technology.

Elaborate clock towers rise above, adorned with intricate brass details and gears that seem to come alive. Inside it, you'll discover a bustling marketplace brimming with an array of steampunk wonders. From mechanical contraptions and intricate timepieces to ornate jewelry and vintage-inspired fashion, every corner offers a treasure trove of craftsmanship and creativity.

Here is not just a place to buy and sell; it's a hub of innovation and collaboration. Inventors gather to showcase their latest steam-powered inventions, while traders negotiate deals and exchange goods from all corners of the steampunk world. It's a vibrant community where like-minded individuals gather to celebrate their shared passion for all things steampunk.

4. F9019-Steampunk Vintage Car (282 Pieces) Launch Time: September 2023

In a world where steampunk aesthetics and mineral trading intertwined, there lived a passionate mineral trader named William Stone. Known for his impeccable taste and love for vintage cars, William was the proud owner of a remarkable vehicle that embodied the essence of steampunk design. As the day of the rare mineral trade fair approached, William meticulously prepared his cherished car for the journey to the trading center.

This vintage car captures the essence of a bygone era while embracing the futuristic elements of steampunk. Its intricate details, from the ornate brass fixtures to the mesmerizing gear mechanisms, showcased the craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into its creation. This building block set allowed enthusiasts like Thomas to not only admire the car's beauty but also become a part of its story by assembling it piece by piece.

"I have constructed many big name sets and this steampunk themed building set by Funwhole was on par with them. The addition of the led lighting system made the set even better and added character to the finished set. The instructions were very clear and I had no issues with the construction, which took me around 12 hours. The stability of the finished structure was also impressive. Highly recommended as it is very difficult to find anything steampunk themed at this scale. I have already bought and started on the train set which goes with this station and I hope the company continues with more steampunk sets."

FUNWHOLE's commitment to innovation has garnered significant attention and positive feedback from building set enthusiasts worldwide, fueling their passion to continue pushing the envelope of what is possible in the building block world. The launch of the Steampunk World series further solidifies FUNWHOLE's position as an innovator in the industry.

With a focus on expanding the boundaries of steampunk, FUNWHOLE is committed to showcasing intricate mechanical structures and exploring the possibilities of integrating lighting elements with steampunk-style building blocks. They aim to create a diverse range of functional Steampunk-inspired architecture, landscapes, minifigures, and vehicles. Additionally, FUNWHOLE is planning to develop exclusive brick components tailored to this series.

"We envision a future where FUNWHOLE becomes synonymous with Steampunk sets," adds Jessie, Product Manager of FUNWHOLE, "offering enthusiasts and collectors a wide array of intricately designed models and accessories."

However, FUNWHOLE's vision goes beyond just product development. They aspire to co-create this "world" with their users, actively seeking feedback and suggestions to shape their future plans. FUNWHOLE values the input of their community and hopes to receive interesting insights that will contribute to the ongoing development of this series.

Looking ahead, FUNWHOLE is excited to continue expanding the Steampunk World and exploring new avenues of creativity. With a dedicated team of designers and a passionate community of fans, FUNWHOLE is poised to revolutionize the building set landscape.

