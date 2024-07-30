Funyuns and Maruchan Spice Up Snack Time with Limited-Edition Collaboration

This unexpected flavor mash-up offers an innovative flavor combination, merging the zesty onion profile of classic Funyuns with the robust, savory notes of Maruchan's Hot & Spicy Chicken Flavor Instant Lunch. Funyuns and Maruchan Ramen fans alike will rejoice as two beloved foods come together in one powerful snack, all wrapped up in the iconic ring shape.

"We're excited to unveil this collaboration that brings together two fan-favorite foods," said Mark Machino, Sales & Marketing Manager at Maruchan. "By infusing our signature Hot & Spicy Chicken Flavor Instant Lunch with the iconic crunch of Funyuns, we've created a unique snack experience that pushes the boundaries of our traditional offerings. We believe this fusion will resonate strongly with our existing fans while also attracting new snackers who are eager to explore bold, creative flavor combinations."

"This collaboration has shown us that loyal Funyuns fans and loyal Maruchan fans are similar – they both embrace the unexpected and unique." said Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate them than by creating a bold snack that combines some of their favorite flavors."

The new Funyuns x Maruchan Hot & Spicy Chicken Ramen Onion Flavor Rings collaboration will be available in 6oz., 2.125oz. and .75oz for $5.49, $2.69 and $0.50 respectively. The snack collaboration of the summer will be available for a limited time in select retailers starting on July 22, and available nationwide starting August 5.

