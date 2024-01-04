Fuqing achieved remarkable results in terms of economic and social development with a steady improvement in national rankings

News provided by

Fuqing Media Convergence Center

04 Jan, 2024, 08:14 ET

FUQING, China, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd session of the 18th People's Congress of Fuqing and the 3rd session of the 15th CPPCC Fuqing Committee were convened from December 25th to 29th, 2023.

According to Fuqing Media Convergence Center, in 2023, Fuqing made significant progress in economic and social development. With a growth rate of 6.5% in regional GDP, an increase of 4.8% in the total industrial output value of IEADZ (Industrial Enterprises above Designated Size), and the total revenue of the general public budget exceeding CNY20 billion, Fuqing achieved remarkable accomplishments. Local county development potential has risen to the 9th place among the top 100 counties, with economic strength at 14th place. In the next phase, Fuqing will adhere to the core principles of the "3820" strategic project, expedite the construction of a modern and international coastal city, make every effort to promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Fuqing, strive to gain experience and become a model in integrating into the new development stage of New Fujian, as well as developing Fuzhou into a modern international city.

SOURCE Fuqing Media Convergence Center

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.