Fur Babies Will Never Feel Alone Again with VARRAM Pet Fitness Robot, Specially Designed to Keep Dogs and Cats Mentally and Physically Engaged

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VARRAM , a global innovator in robotics solutions and advanced concepts in pet technology, today announced the official U.S. launch of the VARRAM Pet Fitness Robot. With the addition of this cute, new bot to the household, pet owners will never again have to worry about their dog or cat feeling sad, lonely, bored or anxious.

VARRAM Pet Fitness Robot

The artificial intelligence-powered companion is set up to provide pets with the activity, engagement, and treats they crave even when their owner isn't home. With the free VARRAM app, available on iOS and Android, pet owners can create predefined schedules - where the robot will play with and dole out treats to pets on its own; engage the Manual Mode for impromptu play and treat sessions; and easily track their furry friends' daily activity.

"Nearly a quarter of dogs suffer from separation anxiety when their owner leaves for extended periods," said ByungJo Suh, CEO of VARRAM. "These feelings often result in excessive barking and destructive behavior, which is difficult for pets, owners and neighbors. When developing this robot, we worked closely with veterinarians and animal behaviorists to design features that would most effectively alleviate stress and improve the quality of life for both pets and their owners."

Throughout the day, the Pet Fitness Robot promotes healthy activity and reduces stress animals often experience when left alone. Its cute and sleek design is durable and easy to clean, built with the strongest polycarbonate material. Each VARRAM robot comes with a one year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee.

The VARRAM Pet Fitness Robot is now available, with free shipping, at www.varram.com and on Amazon. The free companion app is downloadable on Google Play and the Apple app store .

For more information on VARRAM, please visit https://varram.com

About VARRAM:

VARRAM Pet Fitness Robot is designed by VARRAM, a global innovator in robotics solutions and advanced concepts in pet technology. The company's new, innovative treat-tossing, exercise gadget was developed with the help of vets and trainers to stimulate your pet's mind and body.

