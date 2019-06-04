Fure Financial Selects SS&C Salentica for Secure Data Integration

WINDSOR, Conn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced that Fure Financial, selected Salentica Data Broker to securely integrate data across platforms.

Founded in 1984, Fure Financial began as one of the first registered investment advisor (RIA) firms in the industry. In 2018, Fure Financial chose SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform for their portfolio management system. Today, Fure Financial has added Salentica Data Broker, which connects to their instance of Salesforce and seamlessly integrates with Black Diamond. The robust functionality powers a comprehensive wealth platform that enables advisors to be more competitive and efficient in today's evolving financial landscape.

"At Fure Financial, we're always looking for opportunities to enhance our service to our clients," said Grant Meyer, CFP, Chief Information Security Officer, Fure Financial. "We selected Salentica Data Broker because it could provide us a 360-degree view of our client data in one easily accessible location saving us significant time to focus on what matters - our clients. The best part was we could achieve this via our existing Salesforce structure without any custom configurations or disruption to our daily operations."

"Over the past year, SS&C Salentica's overall client base has grown 38 percent," said Dave Ireland, Co-General Manager, SS&C Salentica. "All SS&C Salentica clients use the Salentica Data Broker platform for secure data integration between their CRM platform and other financial services providers. We're pleased to support Fure Financial and help drive greater efficiencies and deliver tailored service."

Salentica Data Broker is a state-of-the-art integration solution that enables secure data sharing with other applications used by wealth advisors, asset managers and their clients.

About Fure Financial

Fure Financial is an independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor. Founded in 1984, Fure Financial is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota and offers financial planning and portfolio management to clients across the country while adhering to the strictest fiduciary standards.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

