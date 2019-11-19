Furever Bookkeeping Expanding Virtual CFO, Outsourced Controller, Strategic Business Advisor & Virtual Advisory Services

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Furever Bookkeeping announcing expansion of their in-house CPA backed, advisory CFO services platform including: expert virtual CFO, outsourced Controller and virtual advisory services for business owners, giving their clients the single most financial competitive advantage and putting them on the cutting edge of accounting technology at a third-of-the-cost of traditional consulting firms, CPA accounting firms, tax consultants and bookkeeping firms.

Through this reporting and services package, Furever now offers the highest level of financial communication for business owners on vital analytical data points using cutting-edge proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning ecosystems that plug in directly into the clients' existing accounting software. Result? The most robust reporting and forecasting in the industry for 66% less than an on-staff CFO. Backed by Furever's in-house CPA, this virtual CFO platform is the most successful alternative to the heavy overhead of on-staff Controllers and CFO's. With over 15+ years of financial analysis experience providing spot on financial analysis via augmented financial reports and expert guidance, Furever Bookkeeping's service has proven that it can push clients business growth through the boutique customer experience model: personally optimizing financials, increasing YOY profits via benchmarking KPI's, and helping owners implement truly sound financial strategies for their business. And, with their in-house CPA who strategically plans for maximum shelters while preparing and filing their business taxes, owners now enjoy an entire financial management team specifically designed to maximize business owners' revenue.

"With these virtual CFO and outsourced Controller additions, I am now able to offer business owners, who are interested in knowing exactly where they stand, where they want to go, and who want dynamic kpi's on exactly how to scale their business in a financially feasible way with the highest standard and hands-on CFO, accounting, tax filing, forecasting, and bookkeeping experience in our industry," says Kendra Moore, Principal of Furever Bookkeeping.

In addition to Furever's Top Rated Local® bookkeeping services, her virtual CFO packages put Furever Bookkeeping at the pinnacle of financial consulting firms and finally gives clients what they need to excel in their respective industry. Amanda C. told Furever, "My business's financials were behind. I wasn't sure how much money I was really making. I reached out to Kendra for not only help with my books, but also saw she offered virtual CFO services as well. I am so relieved to know she is handling everything financial for my business and I no longer have to worry."

Utilizing the latest in AI technology to generate reports and cloud-based C-III level software to make the information deliverable yet safe, Furever's in-house CPA is able to provide complete financials offering that key, trusted strategic advisor role, that business owners have been craving but who don't want to pay an arm and a leg for that top tiered consulting firm service.

Whether the business is generating just a couple of hundred thousand each year or in excess of $142M+, Furever Bookkeeping's multi-pronged approach of: expert CFO advisory, outsourced Controller, in-house CPA advisory and cutting edge augmented intelligent Bookkeeping Services, Kendra Moore and Furever Bookkeeping keeps business owners on track providing leadership several times a week to exceed their goals while providing a road map on how to get there.

To learn more about Furever Bookkeeping's in-house CPA backed, advisory CFO services platform including: expert outsourced/virtual CFO, outsourced/virtual Controller, strategic business advisor and virtual advisory services for businesses visit: www.fureverbookkeeping.com

About Furever Bookkeeping

Furever Bookkeeping is the DMV's Top Rated Local® Firm . Kendra and her experienced team have a combined 37 years of experience in the bookkeeping, accounting, advisory, bookkeeping services and financial services industries with heavy focus in: forensic accounting, business tax preparation and filings and consulting firm strategies for businesses in the Maryland, Virginia and D.C. area including Baltimore and Annapolis.

