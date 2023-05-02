Furfural Market size to grow by USD 206.73 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the wide range of applications in various industries - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The furfural market size is expected to increase by USD 206.73 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.52%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The furfural market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Furfural Market 2023-2027

Furfural Market Sizing

Furfural Market Forecast

Furfural Market Analysis

Furfural Market - Vendor Landscape

The global furfural market is fragmented owing to the presence of several global and regional players. Competition in the global furfural market is highly dependent on product quality, the number of manufacturers and distributors, and geographic footprint. Along with various strategic initiatives, including acquisitions and mergers, leading manufacturers are focusing on bio-based oil formulations, intensifying their research and development efforts, especially aimed at creating novel and original solutions and products. The furfural market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Companies Mentioned

Behran Oil Co.

Central Romana Corp.

DalinYebo Trading and Development (Pty) Ltd.

Furnova Polymers Ltd.

GoodRich Sugar

Hebei Furan International Co. Ltd.

Henan Huilong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Hongye Holding Group Corp. Ltd.

Illovo Sugar Africa Pty Ltd.

KRBL Ltd.

Lenzing AG

PENNAKEM LLC

Shandong Crownchem Industries Co. Ltd.

Silvateam Spa

Tanin DD Sevnica

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

TransFurans Chemicals bvba

Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co. Ltd.

Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Zibo Huaao Chemical Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offerings

Central Romana Corp. - The company offers furfural which is used in making inks, plastics, antacids, and various adhesives.

The company offers furfural which is used in making inks, plastics, antacids, and various adhesives. DalinYebo Trading and Development (Pty) Ltd. - The company offers furfural solution which is used in making antacids, adhesives, nematicides, fungicides, fertilizers, and flavoring compounds.

The company offers furfural solution which is used in making antacids, adhesives, nematicides, fungicides, fertilizers, and flavoring compounds. Furnova Polymers Ltd. - The company offers furfural solution which is used in chemical and rayon industries application.

Furfural Market - Key Market Segmentation

This furfural market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (furfuryl alcohol, solvent, and intermediate), end-user (agriculture, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the furfuryl alcohol segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. It is primarily used as a chemical intermediate in the production of various chemical products like wetting agents, adhesives, and foundry resins. Furfural, which is derived from sugar cane bagasse and corn cobs, undergoes catalytic reduction. It can be predicted that increased R&D activities will drive demand for furfuryl alcohol. Therefore, the increasing demand for furfuryl alcohol from various end-use industries is estimated to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of the regional market include huge furfural production and rapid expansion of end-user industries like pharmaceuticals and agriculture. The regional market is anticipated to expand significantly as a result of rising agricultural furfural consumption. Some of the major contributors to the market expansion in this region are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Moreover, it is anticipated that there will be an increase in demand for fertilizers, herbicides, and insecticides during the forecast period in the region. Hence, such factors influence the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Furfural Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The wide range of applications in various industries is a notable driving factor for furfural market growth.

Furfural is primarily used as a solvent in the manufacture of plastics, resins, and lubricants.

In addition, it serves as a raw material in the production of a number of chemicals, including tetrahydrofuran, furan, and furfural. It can also be added to food as an additive to improve flavors and aromas.

Furthermore, the demand for furfural in various industries is also being driven by its environmentally friendly character, and has become more well-liked as a replacement for chemicals and solvents based on petroleum because it is a renewable resource.

Hence, such factors drive the demand for furfural market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The growing demand for bio-based additives in the agricultural industry is an emerging trend influencing the market growth for furfural.

Furfural is used as a bio-based additive in fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, and other agricultural products.

Both crop production and pest infestations can be improved by furfural and the increasing demand for bio-based products, including biofertilizers, in the global agriculture industry, is predicted to increase demand for furfural and its derivatives in the near future.

Hence, due to such factors the market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The cost of raw materials is a major challenge that may hinder the market growth.

The main sources of furfural are corn cobs and sugar cane bagasse. The availability of these resources is influenced by factors like weather and crop yields and thus, the price of furfural is highly volatile.

Regulations governing safety, environmental impact, and product quality apply to the production of furfural and the cost of production may increase, and market opportunities may be constrained due to compliance with these regulations.

Moreover, as a type of renewable chemical, furfural's demand is influenced by its high production costs and sophisticated production technology.

Hence, the high price of furfural is likely to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Furfural Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 206.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Behran Oil Co., Central Romana Corp., DalinYebo Trading and Development (Pty) Ltd., Furnova Polymers Ltd., GoodRich Sugar, Hebei Furan International Co. Ltd., Henan Huilong Chemical Co. Ltd., Hongye Holding Group Corp. Ltd., Illovo Sugar Africa Pty Ltd., KRBL Ltd., Lenzing AG, PENNAKEM LLC, Shandong Crownchem Industries Co. Ltd., Silvateam Spa, Tanin DD Sevnica, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., TransFurans Chemicals bvba, Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co. Ltd., Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zibo Huaao Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

