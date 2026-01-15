Furia Rubel Expands Account Management Team with Legal Marketing Professional Maria Aronson

PERKASIE, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., an award-winning integrated marketing and public relations agency, is pleased to announce that Maria Aronson has joined the team as an account manager. She brings nearly 15 years of experience leading high-impact communications for such AmLaw 100 and 200 law firms as Reed Smith, Wiley Rein, Hogan Lovells, Day Pitney, and Paul Hastings.

Maria Aronson

"We are excited to welcome Maria to our team of legal marketing and communications strategists," said Gina Rubel, CEO and General Counsel of Furia Rubel. "As a former in-house legal communications professional and journalist, she understands the unique needs of our clients and how to effectively position them in the media. We look forward to working with her to craft media relations strategies that align with our clients' business development goals."

Aronson has directed communications strategies for firms with thousands of attorneys across major practice areas and industries, proactively elevating their visibility through strategic media training and media relations campaigns. Her ability to translate complex legal services into clear, compelling narratives has resulted in top-tier media coverage, building influential partnerships, and designing integrated communications strategies that drive client business growth.

Before entering the world of legal marketing and public relations, Aronson was a journalist, reporting for top business and finance media outlets such as The Deal and TheStreet.com. She also has experience producing and appearing in podcasts and on television, including interviewing executives on the floors of the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange.

"Landing the right media coverage is key to the sustained success of any organization, and knowing how to navigate the media landscape is crucial to that success," said Aronson. "I am excited to add my expertise in legal media to Furia Rubel's stellar team, and I look forward to continuing to support our clients in all of their communications efforts."

As a legal marketer, Aronson has directed and implemented media relations, reputation management, and incident response programs, including press conferences and roundtables, executive communications and speeches, client-focused content plans, communications and marketing processes for lateral integration, and marketing strategies for growth and change management. Having authored crisis communications playbooks and guided firms through reputational challenges, she helps ensure consistent, confident communication during investigations, litigation, and leadership transitions for both law firms and their clients. She has also implemented strategies to improve awards and directories results, including participation in Chambers, Legal 500, Financial Times Innovative Lawyers, Law360, and American Lawyer awards.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and litigation communications to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and their clients, legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities. Furia Rubel's International Faculty collaborates to guide law firms to success in the global professional services landscape, offering tailored expertise from elite professionals in key markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.

