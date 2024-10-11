FurKnight Unveils Next-Gen Air Purifiers Designed for Pet Owners' Homes

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of FurKnight , a groundbreaking pet air purifier brand by Petsairpurifier,designed to revolutionize the way pet households manage air quality. With the introduction of two state-of-the-art models— FurKnight Mini and FurKnight Plus —pet owners can now enjoy cleaner, fresher air while addressing common pet-related air pollutants like hair, dander, odors, and allergens. Available in sleek black and white designs, FurKnight combines cutting-edge technology with functional elegance inspired by American sci-fi and traditional Japanese craftsmanship.

Our advanced air purifier features a 3-layer filtration system that captures 99.97% of airborne particles, including pet dander, dust, pollen, and more.

Innovative Pet FurCapture™ Technology

Both the FurKnight Mini and FurKnight Plus are powered by FurKnight's proprietary Pet FurCapture™ Technology, a highly specialized system that efficiently captures and removes pet hair from the air, setting them apart from standard air purifiers. This technology ensures that the air in pet households remains free of fur, allergens, and odors, providing a healthier environment for both pets and their owners.

Design Meets Functionality

The FurKnight air purifiers were designed by a Tokyo-based designer, drawing inspiration from the iconic Darth Vader character in Star Wars and traditional Japanese joinery techniques. The result is a device that is not only powerful but also visually striking. The design allows for easy removal of filters and casings without the need for screws or nails, ensuring a seamless and convenient user experience.

Subscription-Based Filter Replacement for Hassle-Free Maintenance

Understanding the busy lives of pet owners, FurKnight offers a filter subscription service that auto-delivers replacement filters directly to customers' homes. This convenient system ensures that the purifiers always operate at peak performance without users needing to worry about sourcing new filters.

FurKnight Mini: Perfect for Small to Medium Spaces

The FurKnight Mini is equipped with a multi-layer filtration system that targets pet-related pollutants such as hair, dust, pollen, and odors. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 150m³/h, it effectively purifies spaces up to 750 square feet per hour, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, and living rooms. The FurKnight Mini also features a smart, child-lock design and ambient lighting adjustments, ensuring comfort and safety in any home.

FurKnight Plus: Advanced Purification for Large Spaces

For larger pet households, the FurKnight Plus offers superior performance with its dual-side air intake system and intelligent air monitoring. Capable of covering up to 1300 square feet per hour with a CADR of 260m³/h, the FurKnight Plus automatically adjusts its fan speed based on real-time air quality data, ensuring continuous clean air without the need for manual intervention. It also includes an ultra-quiet sleep mode, operating at a low 27dB, so it never disturbs your rest while it works silently in the background.

A Perfect Fit for Pet Owners

"Pet owners often struggle with maintaining clean, healthy air in their homes due to the challenges posed by pet hair, dander, and odors," said the FurKnight team. "FurKnight is the ultimate solution for these issues, combining style, technology, and convenience to make life easier for pet families everywhere."

With the official launch of FurKnight, the brand aims to become a leader in the pet air purification space, offering pet owners peace of mind and cleaner air through innovation and thoughtful design.

Availability

The FurKnight Mini and FurKnight Plus are now available for purchase directly through FurKnight's official website https://petsairpurifier.com/ , with optional filter subscriptions for easy maintenance.

About FurKnight

FurKnight is a direct-to-consumer brand that specializes in pet air purifiers, designed specifically to address the unique air quality challenges faced by pet households. Combining cutting-edge Pet FurCapture™ Technology with sleek, functional design, FurKnight aims to create a cleaner, healthier living environment for pets and their families.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[Jamie] [email protected]

SOURCE Petsairpurifier